The APT known as TA410 has added a modular remote-access trojan (RAT) to its espionage arsenal, deployed against Windows targets in the United States’ utilities sector.
According to researchers at Proofpoint, the RAT, called FlowCloud, can access installed applications and control the keyboard, mouse, screen, files, services and processes of an infected computer, with the ability to exfiltrate information to a command-and-control (C2) provider. It appears to be related to previous attacks delivering the LookBack malware.
The RAT first scurried onto the scene last summer as part of a spear-phishing campaign. Utility providers received training- and certification-related emails with subject lines such as “PowerSafe energy educational courses (30-days trial),” containing portable executable (PE) attachments, according to a Monday Proofpoint analysis.
To make the effort more convincing, the threat actor-controlled domains that delivered the emails impersonated energy-sector training services, and used subdomains which contained the word “engineer.”
[APT - Advanced Persistent Threat]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 10, @06:08PM
Jihadis aren't good enough with computers to do this, they prefer suicide vests.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Wednesday June 10, @06:13PM
Is this [pinimg.com] why our utilities are still hooked up to the internet?
REDЯUM
(Score: 2) by stormreaver on Wednesday June 10, @06:20PM (1 child)
Until utility managers start getting prosecuted for putting Windows on important networks, this isn't going to stop.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Wednesday June 10, @06:39PM
Not only in network utilities, I always giggle a bit to myself as I see some system that has crashed -- be it information screens or an ATM -- and you can see that it's running some version of windows.