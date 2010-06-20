from the blender-was-used-for-what dept.
This is fascinating look at a crime scene recreated with Blender1 (and other tools) from publicly available information.
https://www.blendernation.com/2020/06/10/forensic-reconstruction-the-killing-of-mark-duggan/:
View the interactive feature on the Guardian here.
Click here to explore the scene in a virtual reality 360° video.
Read about our investigation in depth in our methodology report.
Read our letter to the Independent Office of Police Conduct.
[...] On 4 August 2011, Mark Duggan was shot to death by police in Tottenham, north London, after undercover officers forced the minicab in which he was travelling to pull over.
As the vehicle came to a stop, Duggan opened the rear door, and leapt out. Within seconds, an advancing officer known only by his codename, V53, had fired twice. The first shot passed through Duggan's arm, and struck a second officer, known as W42, in his underarm radio. The second, fatal shot hit Duggan in his chest.
V53 would later tell investigators that he saw a gun in Duggan's hand, and felt his life to be in danger. Duggan was being monitored by Operation Trident, a controversial unit of the Metropolitan Police focused on gun crime in London's black communities; firearms officers had followed him from a nearby meeting, at which he had reportedly collected a gun. But following the shooting, the gun in question was found around seven metres away from where Duggan had been shot, on a nearby patch of grass. But no officers reported that they saw Duggan throw the gun, or make any kind of throwing motion.
1Blender is a free and open source 3D modelling, animation and rendering solution, that runs on Windows, Mac and Linux.
There are a number of iffy/confirmation bias conclusions, but they also identified irrefutable evidence that led to the family of Mark Duggan receiving compensation for his death.
The 23 minute video is presented well and well-worth watching, as they collect images for photogrammetry, stabilise shaky footage and recreate 3D walk-throughs in VR from multiple perspectives.
They also make the .blend files available for anyone to conduct their own investigations.
