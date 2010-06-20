from the A-See-Change dept.
Many sources are reporting what we can read at ABC News,
NASCAR banned the Confederate flag from its races and properties on Wednesday, formally distancing itself from what for many is a symbol of slavery and racism that had been a familiar sight at stock car events for more than 70 years.
The move comes amid social unrest around the globe following the death in police custody of George Floyd, an unarmed black man in Minneapolis. Protests have roiled the nation for days and Confederate monuments are being taken down across the South — the tradtiional fan base for NASCAR.
[...] The issue was pushed to the fore this week as Bubba Wallace, NASCAR's lone black driver, called for the banishment of the Confederate flag and said there was "no place" for them in the sport. At long last, NASCAR obliged.
"The presence of the confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry," NASCAR said. "Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special. The display of the confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties."
[...] The move was announced before Wednesday night's race at Martinsville Speedway where Wallace, an Alabama native, was driving a Chevrolet with a #BlackLivesMatter paint scheme. Wallace got a shoutout on Twitter from several athletes, including NBA star LeBron James, for using the paint scheme in the race.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 11, @01:42PM (4 children)
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 11, @01:46PM
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday June 11, @01:54PM
(Score: 2) by kazzie on Thursday June 11, @01:57PM
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday June 11, @02:11PM
(Score: 4, Insightful) by looorg on Thursday June 11, @02:09PM (3 children)
Even tho it was apparently the lone black NASCAR driver that brought this up, again after it utterly failed the last time it was brought up, I'm left to wonder if it's better to appease people that doesn't even care or watch NASCAR then to potentially piss off your actual fan-base. It seems like a very poor business decision. Time will tell I guess, that said I would be surprised if it actually had any long term impact -- on the flags and the audience -- as this appears to be more about signaling then anything else. It's not like people that hated, or didn't like, NASCAR before are going to start watching now just cause the flag is gone, even tho I doubt the flag will be gone for long or at all really.
Good luck with that. So they are going to ask them nicely and they will tell ya'll to go fuck yourself and long live Dixie? In turn they'll do nothing so it will mean nothing? Or are races now coming with some kind of dress-code/car-code/flag-code etc?
Problem then as noted is that it seems a fair amount of the fan-base likes confederate flags. So they can come together just once they get rid of all the rednecks that is their core audience ... Somehow I don't see any new audience coming around to fill the void of alienated fans.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Bot on Thursday June 11, @02:19PM
worse, it IMPLICITLY, so DANGEROUSLY, implies that to come together you must renounce to your identity. Putting it simply, you are more free under a Roman emperor than at the NASCAR races.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday June 11, @02:24PM (1 child)
I see this as a statement from NASCAR: it's not just Bezos who's going to say "I'm glad to see you go as a customer" to D-bags who can't let go of a past so many generations back that they never met anybody who lived in it.
Tip-toeing around the belligerent because you're afraid you might trigger them is how we continue to keep a simmering pot of belligerents just waiting for an excuse to strut around behaving badly.
Regardless of how it happened, the fire-ant hill has been kicked, and it's an opportunity for us to assess whether we want to just walk away and let them continue to own their little pile of decay, or maybe it's time to get out the poison and be done with them.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by looorg on Thursday June 11, @02:31PM
Can't the same be said about the people that are upset? They didn't live in the south at the time, they didn't pick any cotton or whatnot. So they are upset about something that happened to someone else. Perhaps they should just drop this whole proxy-outrage they fell about things that didn't happen to them.
As I said who cares if some people like NASCAR also wave confederate flags if you don't even watch NASCAR or care about it. You just care about the "hateflag" they might wave (or have on clothing, or stickers on their car or whatever) but then care nothing for the sport or the event. Seems like they are just hunting for things to be upset about on behalf of other people so they can feel good about themselves.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Bot on Thursday June 11, @02:15PM
People in the south will be so happy to see their identity removed that they will sure kneel down at the anthem and vote for the mummy that fights against the drumpf.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by DannyB on Thursday June 11, @02:17PM (2 children)
One argument to ban Nazi flags is that they are a symbol of hate and have no place in a sporting event.
Then, some would equate Confederate flags with Nazi flags. Maybe they should, or not. But that will probably be the most contentions issue here.
If Confederate flags are primarily a symbol of hate, then it seems they also have no place in a sporting event.
Is there some other purpose to display a Confederate flag? Other than to slyly snub African Americans but in a way that can be argued to not actually be doing so? There would be the pretense that it is some kind of symbol of pride. But pride in what? A powerful and state supported brutal ugly racism that once existed, that is longed for, and the wish that those conditions would return? The Nazis were also (supposedly) about self determination, and freedom of a poor beaten state to rise up as an economic and military power to secure its own destiny by killing tens of millions of (inferior) people. (no true scotsman, or the Ikarrans in B5. [fandom.com])
What non racist purpose is there to have a pick up truck with a big TRUMP logo on it? Or even having a pickup truck to show your identification with those people? And next we should discuss racist wooden porches, sometimes enclosed in screen wire, that completely surround the first floor of a house. Or the racist practice of building a house up off the ground on stilts. Or the racist practice of growing cotton plants? What other purpose could there be for displaying such things?
And let's not even talk about tank top shirts.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday June 11, @02:37PM
Tradition, history, etc. Several state flags adopted the diagonal cross symbolism, with varied official justifications such as "In the late 1890s, Florida governor Francis P. Fleming advocated that St. Andrew's Cross be added so that it would not appear to be a white flag of truce hanging still on a flagpole." It doesn't take a huge leap to see the similarity between the shape of St. Andrew's Cross and the Confederate flag. Mississippi is more direct about it.
In the 1970s my father and his parents still harbored Confederate sympathies, mostly because as Florida residents they experienced an annual cultural invasion from Ohio, Michigan, New Jersey and New York when the snowbirds would come down and clog up our roads and act rudely in our restaurants. Others took it much further and hated yankees without reason, black and hispanics on sight, jews and catholics if they knew about it, etc. and some of those hate based personalities adopted the Confederate identity as a symbol of their pride (I might add: screwing it up for Yankee go-home types like my ancestors...)
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday June 11, @02:39PM
Is waving Nazi-flags at NASCAR (or any sporting event for that matter) a common problem or occurrence? I don't watch a lot of sports but I somehow doubt it. Did you just feel like pulling the nazi-card and cranking this up to 11 for some other reason. I doubt they are actually the same thing -- confederate states wasn't nazi-germany of it's day or anything like it.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Bot on Thursday June 11, @02:22PM
> Is there some other purpose to display a Confederate flag?
of course not. the only purpose of human actions, flag display included, is decided by the progressive commie elite. They know everything and cannot make mistakes.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 11, @02:25PM
The american civil war never actually ended. People just stopped killing each other. But for how much longer ?
It has become increasingly clear that the United States are nothing but. Two realities, two completely different, incompatible and irreconciliable set of values. And to make things even worse, a population split almost exactly 50/50 between the two.
Many believe the only solution is an amicable secession, a negotiated split into two seperate countries, before civil war, death and bloosdhed does it the hard way. Of course, the other superpowers like Russia and China would like nothing more, and have been actively working on this for decades now. Divide and conquer.
Is true reconciliation possible ? Could the two realities ever learn to live side by side, learn to accept the other's reality, learn to "live and let live" ? After all, as humans, americans still have much more in common than what separates them: They all want to live a good life, in health and happiness, to raise their families in prosperity and peace. Deep down, they all want what's best for themselves, their families, their country and their planet.
Only time will tell.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by bradley13 on Thursday June 11, @02:32PM
What bothers me about this is: who gets to determine the meaning of a symbol?
The Confederate Battle Flag was apparently given new life in the 1950s, and it was meant as a racist symbol.
Over the decades, this meaning faded, and the flag simply came to represent regional pride. The evidence for this is the fact, by the 1980s, it was prominently featured in the Dukes of Hazzard TV series. Just some Joe Sixpack types with a hot car and stupid adventures. No racist overtones - just Southern pride.
As near as I can tell, the only people who, today, regard the flag as a racist symbol are people looking for a reason to be offended. They are, however, creating racism, by attacking a symbol that means something completely different to the people who actually use it.
Just my non-PC opinion, worth every penny you paid for it...
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.