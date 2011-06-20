Stories
Honda Pauses Production and Closes Offices Following Ransomware Attack

Honda pauses production and closes offices following ransomware attack:

Honda's global operations have been hit with a ransomware attack and the Japanese automaker is still working to get everything back online. The company said Tuesday that it had to temporarily shut down some production facilities, and its customer and financial services operations are closed.

"[T]here is no current evidence of loss of personally identifiable information," Honda says in a statement to The Verge. "We have resumed production in most plants and are currently working toward the return to production of our auto and engine plants in Ohio."

[...] While Honda says some factories are opening back up, owners are unable to make online payments or access the company's customer service website, according to complaints on Twitter. And an employee in one of the company's biggest North American customer and financial service offices tells The Verge that temp workers (who make up a significant portion of this part of the company's workforce) are not being paid while the office is closed.

Also at Ars Technica.

  • (Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 12, @07:00AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 12, @07:00AM (#1006787)

    That's why they should have stuck to fax machines like all good Japanese businesses do.

