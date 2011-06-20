from the they-had-this-why? dept.
Amazon announces one-year ban on police use of facial recognition tech
Amazon is instituting a one-year moratorium on police use of Rekognition, its facial recognition software, the company announced on Wednesday.
"We've advocated that governments should put in place stronger regulations to govern the ethical use of facial recognition technology," Amazon wrote in its blog post announcing the change. "Congress appears ready to take on this challenge. We hope this one-year moratorium might give Congress enough time to implement appropriate rules."
Amazon says that groups like the International Center for Missing and Exploited Children will continue to have access to the technology.
Sounds like a job for Palantir.
Also at CNBC, Ars Technica, and (older) Amazon Says The Face Recognition Tech It Sells to Cops Can Now Detect 'Fear'.
Previously:
(2019-12-14) Palantir Wins New Pentagon Deal With $111 Million From the Army
IBM Will No Longer Offer, Develop, or Research Facial Recognition Technology
Related Stories
Bloomberg reports that Peter Thiel, is at it again.
The U.S. Army will spend $111 million next year in a new contract with Palantir Technologies Inc., deepening ties between Peter Thiel's data analytics company and the Pentagon.
The new Defense Department deal will represent about 10% of Palantir's revenue next year, according to people familiar with the company's finances. It's the first step in what could be a four-year, $440 million deal with the Army.
The Silicon Valley company will provide software to connect human resources, supply chains and other Army operations systems into a single dashboard. The Army considered earlier proposals for related work from Accenture Plc, Deloitte, Ernst & Young and Microsoft Corp.
"We started Palantir in 2004 to help the war fighter and solve difficult problems," Doug Philippone, head of Palantir's global defense business, said in an emailed statement. "In helping the Army make better use of its own data, we accomplish both goals."
The Defense deal solidifies a relationship between the U.S. government and the Palo Alto, California-based company, which was co-founded and partly bankrolled by Thiel. The billionaire venture capitalist and adviser to President Donald Trump has chastised other technology companies, in particular Alphabet Inc.'s Google, for their reluctance to work with the Defense Department. After Google abandoned a Pentagon effort known as Project Maven, Palantir stepped in to help develop video recognition software as part of the project, a move reported earlier by Business Insider.
IBM will no longer offer, develop, or research facial recognition technology:
IBM will no longer offer general purpose facial recognition or analysis software, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said in a letter to Congress today. The company will also no longer develop or research the technology, IBM tells The Verge. Krishna addressed the letter to Sens. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Reps. Karen Bass (D-CA), Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), and Jerrold Nadler (D-NY).
"IBM firmly opposes and will not condone uses of any [facial recognition] technology, including facial recognition technology offered by other vendors, for mass surveillance, racial profiling, violations of basic human rights and freedoms, or any purpose which is not consistent with our values and Principles of Trust and Transparency," Krishna said in the letter. "We believe now is the time to begin a national dialogue on whether and how facial recognition technology should be employed by domestic law enforcement agencies."
(Score: 1) by Arik on Friday June 12, @12:26AM (3 children)
Fuck amazon, fuck jeff bezos, I wanna take a drill, half inch, black and decker...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mx7zto07wl8
"The *other* sort of Marxist."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 12, @01:00AM (1 child)
Memorable album from the better Ice, unfortunately this one [thejc.com] is still around.
(Score: 1) by Arik on Friday June 12, @01:09AM
But I won't hate on my brother. He's mistaken, not evil.
You've never been wrong?
C'mon. He's not even *entirely* wrong here. Just mostly.
"The *other* sort of Marxist."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 12, @01:06AM
If the hope gets thwarted again in November, nothing prevents them to extend the "moratorium" another four years.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 12, @12:59AM (1 child)
Sounds like this site has drunk the Trump Kool-Aide
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday June 12, @01:05AM
Sounds like someone can't take a joke.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]