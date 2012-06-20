from the you-may-now-laugh-at-my-expense dept.
HaikOS version R1/beta2 has been released! The highlights include improved NVMe, XHCI, and HiDPI support, deskbar improvements, new input preferences, more ported software, better kernel stabilization and performance, and installation improvements. HaikuOS is a free and open source software operating system inspired by the Be Operating System which introduced progressive concepts and technologies that represent the ideal means to simple and efficient personal computing.
From the release notes:
The second beta for Haiku R1 marks twenty months of hard work to improve Haiku’s hardware support and its overall stability. Since Beta 1, there have been 101 contributors with over 2800 code commits in total. More than 900 bugs and enhancement tickets have been resolved for this release.
Please keep in mind that this is beta-quality software, which means it is feature complete but still contains known and unknown bugs. While we are mostly confident in its stability, we cannot provide assurances against data loss.
To download Haiku or learn how to upgrade from R1/beta1, see “Get Haiku!". For press inquiries, see “Press contact".
System Requirements:
This release is available on the x86 32-bit platform, as well as the x86_64 platform. Note that BeOS R5 compatibility is only provided on the 32-bit images.
MINIMUM (32-bit)
RECOMMENDED (64-bit)
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday June 12, @08:10PM
The Recommended Requirements sounds like it would run on a sub $200 chromebook, if you removed the write protect screw, reflashed the BIOS, etc.
Not that I personally care to try it. It would be a big enough challenge to get such a locked down machine to boot an unsigned Linux. Let alone a completely different OS.
Don't blame me! It is because of COVID-19 that I thought GOTO and GOSUB did the same thing in avionics firmware!
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday June 12, @08:14PM (1 child)
Back in the 1990s. BeOS had a great OS that ran on existing PowerPC Mac hardware. It looked, in many ways, like a good successor to classic Mac OS.
Alas, Steve Jobs came along and sold his NeVR company to Apple, and thus we got OS X, and the total abandonment of all existing Mac hardware. A trend which Jobs continued with new Mac OS and Mac equipment seeming to have surprisingly short support life before you had to buy a new one. But then, Apple users have unlimited amounts of money to spend. And are happy to do so whenever they are so directed.
Don't blame me! It is because of COVID-19 that I thought GOTO and GOSUB did the same thing in avionics firmware!
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday June 12, @08:51PM
You have to work with the Jews to get anything going. Unfortunately, the Jews are trying now to destroy all American society. Never trust the Jews around you. Especially not within your local society.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Friday June 12, @09:02PM
They pretty much set out to make a better Amiga OS, pretty much all their "progressive" concepts came from the Amiga. Jean-Louis Gassee even said so himself. That said the Amiga had probably a near infinite larger user and software base even at the time of the BeBOX/OS compared to what Be ever managed. Which I guess is somewhat sad, BeOS looked real nice, this looks kinda nice to. But it will never take off. I'm not even sure a new OS will ever actually be a thing -- we are just stuck with the stuff we got.
That said I do wish it, BeOS, had become the next MacOS -- at least then I wouldn't have minded using a Mac.