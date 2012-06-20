from the good-vibrations dept.
Scientists Detect Unexpected Widespread Structures Near Earth's Core (Science Daily)
University of Maryland geophysicists analyzed thousands of recordings of seismic waves, sound waves traveling through the Earth, to identify echoes from the boundary between Earth's molten core and the solid mantle layer above it. The echoes revealed more widespread, heterogenous structures—areas of unusually dense, hot rock—at the core-mantle boundary than previously known.
Scientists are unsure of the composition of these structures, and previous studies have provided only a limited view of them. Better understanding their shape and extent can help reveal the geologic processes happening deep inside Earth. This knowledge may provide clues to the workings of plate tectonics and the evolution of our planet.
[...] Using a machine learning algorithm called Sequencer, the researchers analyzed 7,000 seismograms from hundreds of earthquakes of 6.5 magnitude and greater occurring around the Pacific Ocean basin from 1990 to 2018. Sequencer was developed by the new study's co-authors from Johns Hopkins University and Tel Aviv University to find patterns in radiation from distant stars and galaxies. When applied to seismograms from earthquakes, the algorithm discovered a large number of shear wave echoes.
Journal Reference:
D. Kim, V. Lekić, B. Ménard, et al. Sequencing seismograms: A panoptic view of scattering in the core-mantle boundary region [$], Science (DOI: 10.1126/science.aba8972)
(Score: 2) by corey on Saturday June 13, @02:52AM (1 child)
Caverns of hell, or just Reptilian caves.
(Score: 2) by bmimatt on Saturday June 13, @03:08AM
That's where they're running this simulation from /s
(Score: 2) by linkdude64 on Saturday June 13, @03:08AM
I've long wondered about what our high-tech materials and infrastructure will look like once they tuck beneath a subduction zone - in theory, some structures might survive. So if there was a civilization like 200 million years ago that was all titanium sewage pipes then maybe that stuff is sitting under a mountain somewhere, is the idea.
Of course, now I understand that the pressures involved in subduction zones make it *impossible* for something like that to really survive, not to mention all of the other problems, I don't think about it too much. But it's still a junk-food sort of thought.