The United States is on track to report its lowest number of pediatric hot car deaths in a year since record-keeping on the subject began more than three decades ago, and child safety groups are pointing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as a big factor.
With summer right around the corner, there have been two pediatric vehicular heatstroke fatalities across the country in 2020, well below normal for the first five-plus months of a calendar year. The average number of hot car deaths for children through June 10 is around nine, according to Jan Null, the founder of NoHeatStroke.org, a website that tracks hot car deaths across the country and analyzes vehicle heating dynamics.
In past documented cases, the most likely days for children to gain access to a vehicle were Saturdays and Sundays, when school wasn't in session.
"With fewer parents and caregivers traveling to work, and fewer children attending childcare and pre-school, it is imperative that all drivers, even those without children, lock their unattended vehicles so children cannot gain access,"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 14, @02:35AM
Don't worry. We're reopening everything tomorrow. Back to normal. MAGA - again!
Seriously, how many deaths from COVID-19 alone? With cancelled physicals and such, how many delayed diagnosis of various cancers? Heart disease? Dementia? How do these stack up to what - a few dozen deaths a year in hot cars?
Are drowning deaths down with pools and beaches closed? At least that is a leading cause of death in kids.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 14, @02:39AM (3 children)
+No school shooting.
-More domestic violence/abuse.
-Boost in xenophobia and racial abuse against Asians.
+Cleaner air.
- No sports.
+No sports.
Add on what you got.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 14, @02:51AM (1 child)
- civil unrest due to people not having jobs for 4 months
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 14, @03:10AM
+ civil unrest
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 14, @03:37AM
What about Runaway? They been leaving him in the plant for dozens of hours, and he is overheating 'cause they are making him wear a mask! And he already was mordantly obese.