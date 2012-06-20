Stories
Pandemic's Silver Lining: Hot Car Deaths Plunge in USA

posted by martyb on Sunday June 14, @02:07AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the don't-leave-your-kids-unattended dept.
Freeman writes:

The United States is on track to report its lowest number of pediatric hot car deaths in a year since record-keeping on the subject began more than three decades ago, and child safety groups are pointing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as a big factor.

With summer right around the corner, there have been two pediatric vehicular heatstroke fatalities across the country in 2020, well below normal for the first five-plus months of a calendar year. The average number of hot car deaths for children through June 10 is around nine, according to Jan Null, the founder of NoHeatStroke.org, a website that tracks hot car deaths across the country and analyzes vehicle heating dynamics.
In past documented cases, the most likely days for children to gain access to a vehicle were Saturdays and Sundays, when school wasn't in session.

"With fewer parents and caregivers traveling to work, and fewer children attending childcare and pre-school, it is imperative that all drivers, even those without children, lock their unattended vehicles so children cannot gain access,"

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 14, @02:35AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 14, @02:35AM (#1007638)

    Don't worry. We're reopening everything tomorrow. Back to normal. MAGA - again!

    Seriously, how many deaths from COVID-19 alone? With cancelled physicals and such, how many delayed diagnosis of various cancers? Heart disease? Dementia? How do these stack up to what - a few dozen deaths a year in hot cars?

    Are drowning deaths down with pools and beaches closed? At least that is a leading cause of death in kids.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 14, @02:39AM (3 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 14, @02:39AM (#1007640)

    +No school shooting.

    -More domestic violence/abuse.

    -Boost in xenophobia and racial abuse against Asians.

    +Cleaner air.

    - No sports.

    +No sports.

    Add on what you got.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 14, @02:51AM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 14, @02:51AM (#1007642)

      - civil unrest due to people not having jobs for 4 months

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 14, @03:10AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 14, @03:10AM (#1007643)

        + civil unrest

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 14, @03:37AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 14, @03:37AM (#1007653)

      What about Runaway? They been leaving him in the plant for dozens of hours, and he is overheating 'cause they are making him wear a mask! And he already was mordantly obese.

