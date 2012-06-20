A new study, published in Frontiers in Psychology, indicated an overlap between the mental toughness and stress-coping processes in traditional sports and competitive esports athletes.

Competitive esports athletes appear to cope with stressors similarly to high-performing sports athletes

esports players with higher ranks tended to have higher levels of mental toughness

sports psychology interventions for high-performing sports athletes may also be beneficial to competitive esports athletes.

QUT esports researcher Dylan Poulus said 316 esports players aged 18 and over were studied from among the top 40 per cent of players.

"A disposition considered to be influential in sporting success is mental toughness and it appears to be important for success in esports," Mr Poulus said.

"To be a millionaire esports gamer you deal with stress similar as if you are getting ready to go to the Olympics.

"It is one of the fastest growing sports in the world, and with the coronavirus pandemic there has been huge interest."