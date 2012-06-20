from the elite-dangerous dept.
Elite gamers share mental toughness with top athletes, study finds:
A new study, published in Frontiers in Psychology, indicated an overlap between the mental toughness and stress-coping processes in traditional sports and competitive esports athletes.
- Competitive esports athletes appear to cope with stressors similarly to high-performing sports athletes
- esports players with higher ranks tended to have higher levels of mental toughness
- sports psychology interventions for high-performing sports athletes may also be beneficial to competitive esports athletes.
QUT esports researcher Dylan Poulus said 316 esports players aged 18 and over were studied from among the top 40 per cent of players.
"A disposition considered to be influential in sporting success is mental toughness and it appears to be important for success in esports," Mr Poulus said.
"To be a millionaire esports gamer you deal with stress similar as if you are getting ready to go to the Olympics.
"It is one of the fastest growing sports in the world, and with the coronavirus pandemic there has been huge interest."
Journal Reference:
Poulus, Dylan, Coulter, Tristan J., Trotter, Michael G., et al. Stress and Coping in Esports and the Influence of Mental Toughness, Frontiers in Psychology (DOI: 10.3389/fpsyg.2020.00628)
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Saturday June 13, @10:25PM
They can do the concentration required during the game. But look at what a pro athlete does non-game, and what a gamer does, yeah.
Somehow holding your pee in while finishing that bag of cheetos doesn't compare to spending months on shaving 0.10 second off your 40 yard dash.
My liquid diet is going fine, thank you very much. Turns out after 4 beers I no longer care how fat I am.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Saturday June 13, @10:51PM (1 child)
so they are mentally 'tough'
"Mentally tough", but can't reach their own toes..
Any comparisons of heart disease, heart attacks, obesity, diet related health issues, premature death, between the groups?
Books are a poor substitute for female companionship, but they are easier to find. P Rothfuss “The Wise Man's Fear"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 13, @11:02PM
Yikes. People are healthy at every size. Educate yourself and do better.