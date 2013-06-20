from the rising-sun-ignored-in-the-land-of-the-rising-sun dept.
Scientists in Japan have successfully triggered a hypometabolic (hibernation like) state in rodents, which do not normally hibernate.
Hibernation isn't simply prolonged sleep. When food gets scarce and winter approaches, hibernating animals begin to slow down their metabolism and drop their body temperature. During their prolonged slumber, hibernating animals quiet their brains and slow their heart rate and breathing.
[...] Mice don't hibernate in the wild. But in the lab, researchers were able to coax mice into a hibernation-like state by activating a type of brain cell called Q neurons.
"The mice exhibited distinctive qualities that met the criteria for hibernation," Takeshi Sakurai, researcher at the University of Tsukuba, said in a news release. "In particular, the body temperature set-point lowered from about 96.8 degrees Fahrenheit to about 81 degrees Fahrenheit, and the body functioned normally to maintain a lower body temperature around 71.6 degrees Fahrenheit, even when the surrounding ambient temperature was dramatically reduced."
The low energy state was also successfully induced in rats -- which neither hibernate nor experience daily torpor -- and was maintained for a week with lowered heart rates, body temperature, respiration and oxygen consumption.
Researchers say the experiment suggests it's possible humans possess Q neurons, or comparable brain cells, that could be manipulated to trigger a hibernation-like state.
If the research turns out to be applicable to humans, possible uses include medical transport, lengthy space flights, and treatment of severe pneumonia and other oxygenation affecting diseases.
Journal Reference:
Tohru M. Takahashi, Genshiro A. Sunagawa, Shingo Soya, et al. A discrete neuronal circuit induces a hibernation-like state inrodents, Nature (DOI: 10.1038/s41586-020-2163-6)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 14, @07:06PM
Just in time to put me in suspended animation for the rest of 2020.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 14, @07:15PM
They're pining for the fjords... Norwegian Blue Mice are known for this behavior. (Reference: Palin, M., et al., Identifying States of Immobility in the Norwegian Blue.)
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 14, @07:27PM
found that democrats suffer from a hyperhypometabolic state.
(Score: 2) by rigrig on Sunday June 14, @07:59PM
Somehow I get the feeling that the scientists actually measured a drop in temperature from "about 36°C" to "22°C", and the conversion to Freedom Units was done by some journalist...
