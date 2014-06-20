from the Zero-day-for-sale-sold! dept.
Motherboard reports that Facebook hired a cybersecurity firm to develop a zero-day exploit for the video player in Tails (The Amnesic Incognito Live System). Facebook provided this exploit to the FBI to aid in the apprehension of a predator using Facebook to harass victims. This exploit was not disclosed to the Tails developers.
Also covered by Gizmodo, as seen on Schneier's blog.
[Ed Note - The zero day was provided to the FBI via a third party, not directly from Facebook.]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 14, @11:54PM
1 Hacker Way
Menlo Park, CA 94025
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 14, @11:56PM (1 child)
"This site only works with JavaScript"
Please turn on your JavaScript
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 15, @12:00AM
They glow in the dark.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Monday June 15, @12:51AM (1 child)
Let the Fibbies buy their own exploits. Why would the Book of Faces do it?
My liquid diet is going fine, thank you very much. Turns out after 4 beers I no longer care how fat I am.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 15, @12:57AM
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/In-Q-Tel [wikipedia.org]