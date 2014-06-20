Stories
Facebook Paid for a Tails Zero-Day Exploit to Help the FBI Catch a Predator

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday June 14, @11:22PM
from the Zero-day-for-sale-sold! dept.
Security

Halibut writes:

Motherboard reports that Facebook hired a cybersecurity firm to develop a zero-day exploit for the video player in Tails (The Amnesic Incognito Live System). Facebook provided this exploit to the FBI to aid in the apprehension of a predator using Facebook to harass victims. This exploit was not disclosed to the Tails developers.

Also covered by Gizmodo, as seen on Schneier's blog.

[Ed Note - The zero day was provided to the FBI via a third party, not directly from Facebook.]

Original Submission


(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 14, @11:54PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 14, @11:54PM (#1007933)

    1 Hacker Way
    Menlo Park, CA 94025

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 14, @11:56PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 14, @11:56PM (#1007935)

    "This site only works with JavaScript"

    Please turn on your JavaScript

    • (Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 15, @12:00AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 15, @12:00AM (#1007938)

      They glow in the dark.

  • (Score: 2) by Snotnose on Monday June 15, @12:51AM (1 child)

    by Snotnose (1623) on Monday June 15, @12:51AM (#1007964)

    Let the Fibbies buy their own exploits. Why would the Book of Faces do it?

