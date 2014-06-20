Boxer Virginia "Ginny" Fuchs has been cleared of any wrongdoing by the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) after she successfully argued banned substances found their way into her system through unprotected sex.

As reported by The Houston Chronicle, the 32-year-old proclaimed her innocence after testing positive for two banned substances in an out-of-competition test back in February.

[...] Fuchs later found out her boyfriend had ingested the substances, which were contained in products he purchased, before the pair engaged in unprotected sex.

USADA said the trace amounts of the banned substances found in Fuchs' system were consistent with sexual transmission, and after an investigation was confident the American did not intentionally cheat.

USADA's decision means Fuchs is still eligible to qualify for next year's Olympics in Tokyo, which were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

[...] "I had no idea that I could become contaminated by way of intimate contact with another person. I want to thank USA Boxing for believing in me and supporting me throughout these past few difficult months."