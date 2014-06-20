Stories
Boxer Cleared of Doping after Sex Explanation Keeps Olympic Dream Alive

posted by martyb on Monday June 15, @08:17AM
from the no-kid-ding dept.
upstart writes in with an IRC submission for GrandFireWizard:

Boxer cleared of doping after sex excuse keeps Olympic dream alive:

Boxer Virginia "Ginny" Fuchs has been cleared of any wrongdoing by the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) after she successfully argued banned substances found their way into her system through unprotected sex.

As reported by The Houston Chronicle, the 32-year-old proclaimed her innocence after testing positive for two banned substances in an out-of-competition test back in February.

[...] Fuchs later found out her boyfriend had ingested the substances, which were contained in products he purchased, before the pair engaged in unprotected sex.

USADA said the trace amounts of the banned substances found in Fuchs' system were consistent with sexual transmission, and after an investigation was confident the American did not intentionally cheat.

USADA's decision means Fuchs is still eligible to qualify for next year's Olympics in Tokyo, which were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

[...] "I had no idea that I could become contaminated by way of intimate contact with another person. I want to thank USA Boxing for believing in me and supporting me throughout these past few difficult months."

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 15, @08:32AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 15, @08:32AM (#1008047)

    Everybody Fuchs

  • (Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Monday June 15, @08:33AM

    by Rosco P. Coltrane (4757) on Monday June 15, @08:33AM (#1008048)

    The trace amounts might have been a lot more elevated, and her good faith harder to prove.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 15, @08:35AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 15, @08:35AM (#1008049)

    Jokes aside, they should document what type of sex contact made her become contaminated, because this matters for other athletes.

