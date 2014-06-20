from the AOL dept.
https://www.androidpolice.com/2020/06/12/google-resumes-its-senseless-attack-on-the-url-bar-hides-full-addresses-on-chrome-canary/
Google has tried on and off for years to hide full URLs in Chrome's address bar, because apparently long web addresses are scary and evil. Despite the public backlash that came after every previous attempt, Google is pressing on with new plans to hide all parts of web addresses except the domain name.
A few new feature flags have appeared in Chrome's Dev and Canary channels (V85), which modify the appearance and behavior of web addresses in the address bar. The main flag is called "Omnibox UI Hide Steady-State URL Path, Query, and Ref" which hides everything in the current web address except the domain name. For example, "https://www.androidpolice.com/2020/06/07/lenovo-ideapad-flex-5-chromebook-review/" is simply displayed as "androidpolice.com."
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 15, @10:48AM (5 children)
AMP is the name of the game!
Here's how this plays out:
1. Develop AMP, which is basically the same as using google as a hard-proxy server (i.e. you interact with google, not the website itself)
2. Promote websites that use AMP and thus give you (google) total control and visibility into what you do on 'that' site
3. Punish website that don't use AMP by pushing them down in the search results
4. (YOU ARE HERE) Now that everyone (that matters - i.e. gives you money) uses AMP, hide the fact that they are using AMP
5. You now effectively 'own' the web (as much as you didn't own it before in the heads of the uneducated who think that google or fb /are/ the web), /everything/ goes through you, you are now the all-seeing eye into everything and anything
6. There is no profit step; while it generates a nice boatload of profit, this isn't done for profit, it is done purely for power and subjugation of the populace: panem et circenses.
The internet was a cute little experiment, too bad predatory* capitalism destroyed it, just like it destroys everything else it touches.
(*) Note that I refer to 'predatory' capitalism, not just capitalism.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 15, @10:51AM
AMP: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Accelerated_Mobile_Pages [wikipedia.org]
Everything is about mobile these days, the desktop has been abandoned.
And here we are, still onanizing about "2??? will be the year of Linux on the Desktop"
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 15, @10:54AM
Google needs to be regulated or broken up.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday June 15, @11:03AM (2 children)
Meh, haven't been using Chrome on my Android phone since... lemme think... I reckon it was well before Covid.
Now, working from home, the only use I have for my mobile is multi-factor authentication.
(Score: 3, Informative) by MostCynical on Monday June 15, @11:22AM
protip: separate browser sessions for different sharepoint logins.. and only log in to one at a time (no way to tell which message from microsoft relates to which account)
I have chrome on one laptop for netflix and occasional google maps use. If I could be bothered turning no script and ghostery off and on, wouldn't even need chrome for those..
Why 'browse' on chrome, when you don't have to?
Books are a poor substitute for female companionship, but they are easier to find. P Rothfuss “The Wise Man's Fear"
(Score: 2) by turgid on Monday June 15, @11:27AM
I've been using Android phones for years and I have never used Chrome on any of them.
Don't let Righty keep you down.
(Score: 2) by Bot on Monday June 15, @11:15AM (1 child)
When people will promote sites unreachable through Google, mainly because they tell the truth, people will learn the hard way what an url and a dns is for.
(Score: 2) by turgid on Monday June 15, @11:24AM
What sort of sites are "unreachable through Google" which tell "the truth?" What sort of truth is it?
Don't let Righty keep you down.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by looorg on Monday June 15, @11:26AM
They don't appear to be back us this claim of url:s being scarey and evil except by them saying so -- which doesn't really make it so.
Further down they take another turn and apparently now showing the full url is a security risk since it, according to Google devs, detracts from the important aspects of the url.
nicepage.com vs nicepage.com/blahblah/evilhackpagestealingyourstuff/ -- I'm fairly sure I would be more concerned about the latter then the first. So I'm not really buying their excuses or explanations here unless they can somehow back it up with some actual data.
Even if it's just cosmetic it doesn't really make any sense to me, apparently you can bring back the full url by just clicking on the url:bar or mousing-over-it. That is to say those are options, that may or may not be active.