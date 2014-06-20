Clinical Trials

Since I did a monoclonal antibody update in the last post, here's one on the vaccine front, where there is a lot of news – and where there are a lot of issues coming up similar to the ones with the antibodies as well. The last vaccine update post was here.

What we're seeing now is the plan for entering large-scale human trials. The Wall Street Journal's Peter Loftus broke the news of the overall plan in the US: Moderna's candidate was said to be going into Phase III in July, followed by the Oxford/AstraZeneca effort in September, with Johnson & Johnson's vaccine to follow. But J&J now says that they're moving up the timetable and negotiating with the NIAID for Phase III trials before then. Moderna has selected 100 micrograms as the Phase III dose, which is what was expected based on their earlier results. Meanwhile, AZ says that they will be scaling up the manufacturing of the Oxford vaccine during the trials themselves, on a risk basis, and it would not surprise me at all to see other companies doing something similar. They'll basically have to – if one or more of these vaccines reads out well in Phase III, you'd want to get to dosing people as quickly as possible.

Note that Pfizer (and their partner BioNTech) are not part of this government-funded initiative – they're going it alone, and (as mentioned before) seem to be taking the largest number of potential vaccine candidates into human trials. It's definitely an effort to be taken seriously. And then you have the Sanofi/GSK work, which has been less in the news, but involves two of the most experienced vaccine companies in the world. So don't ignore them, either. Merck is in the same category. Another company to keep in mind is Novavax, last mentioned here. They have now announced (no formal report yet) what appear to be very high antibody titers in primate dosing with their vaccine candidate, which they attribute to their proprietary adjuvant. As noted in that article, it's impossible to directly compare these numbers with those reported in the other primate studies, but these results are certainly of interest. They're expanding their manufacturing capacity as well.

[...] The next few months, then, are not going to be dull. Politics aside, the organization and execution of all these trials will be a huge and complex effort, as mentioned, and when the numbers start coming out of them we're going to surely be taken by surprise. That's what clinical trials do; this won't be different. I'm expecting sudden reversals, and sudden bursts of hope, despair, and confusion. None of us have ever seen anything like what's coming, and I hope we never have another opportunity to see anything like it again!