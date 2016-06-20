Fritzchens Fritz over at Twitter, who has provided several close-up die shots of CPUs and GPUs in the past, has managed to run a Ryzen 4000 APU without any cooling solution attached to it. Using the Ryzen 3 4300U, a four core and four-thread processor that's clocked at a base clock of 2.7 GHz base and 3.7 GHz boost clock, the chip was tested under an intense scenario where it was provided no active or even passive cooling.

[...] The CPU doesn't even feature an IHS to carry off the heat from the die which makes this little test even more brutal but the chip didn't even break a sweat. This was mostly achieved using the Renoir Mobile Tuning tool that helps set the original temperature limit down to 90C.

[...] But it's not the Cinebench R15 score that makes this little test interesting but rather a full run of the Crysis benchmark. The APU also houses five enhanced Vega compute units which equates to a total of 320 stream processors running at 1400 MHz. Like the CPU, the GPU also has to manage thermal limits by reducing clock speeds but despite no cooling solution, the chip was able to run a complete loop of the Crysis benchmark without a hiccup.