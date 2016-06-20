from the existential-Crysis dept.
AMD Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' APU Runs Crysis Without Any Cooling Solution:
Fritzchens Fritz over at Twitter, who has provided several close-up die shots of CPUs and GPUs in the past, has managed to run a Ryzen 4000 APU without any cooling solution attached to it. Using the Ryzen 3 4300U, a four core and four-thread processor that's clocked at a base clock of 2.7 GHz base and 3.7 GHz boost clock, the chip was tested under an intense scenario where it was provided no active or even passive cooling.
[...] The CPU doesn't even feature an IHS to carry off the heat from the die which makes this little test even more brutal but the chip didn't even break a sweat. This was mostly achieved using the Renoir Mobile Tuning tool that helps set the original temperature limit down to 90C.
[...] But it's not the Cinebench R15 score that makes this little test interesting but rather a full run of the Crysis benchmark. The APU also houses five enhanced Vega compute units which equates to a total of 320 stream processors running at 1400 MHz. Like the CPU, the GPU also has to manage thermal limits by reducing clock speeds but despite no cooling solution, the chip was able to run a complete loop of the Crysis benchmark without a hiccup.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday June 16, @12:43PM
Crysis is now an older title, Renoir is pretty good as expected, and it's designed to run at as low as a 10W TDP, a potential passive cooling target.
One thing to note about Renoir is that AMD sacrificed potential GPU performance (increased performance overall, but with reduced GPU cores and less die space used by graphics) because it's intended to be paired with discrete mobile GPUs in laptops. The focus of Renoir was to provide 4-8 strong CPU cores in mobile, and it's cheaper than it would be if it had more die space for graphics. For this reason, Intel's Tiger Lake mobile CPUs will have slightly better GPU performance than mobile Renoir, but the 15W TDP versions will only have 4 cores.
This was more interesting to me, the first Navi product (IIRC) with High Bandwidth Memory:
AMD Announces Radeon Pro 5600M Navi GPU with HBM2 - Inside Apple's MacBook Pro 16" [anandtech.com]
AMD Radeon Pro 5600M Mobile GPU For 16-inch MacBook Pro (NAVI12 is here) [guru3d.com]
(Score: 3, Funny) by c0lo on Tuesday June 16, @01:03PM
... that was an experiment in controlled nuclear fusion.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday June 16, @01:37PM (1 child)
Four cores, four threads, 2700/3700MHz? Fuck, it'd better run cool. The ten year old Phenom II x6 that just got the boot as my gaming rig was six cores, six threads, and 3200/3600MHz and it never got above 50C with non-impressive air cooling.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday June 16, @01:46PM
Wow indeed. Do you really need that much computing power to play minesweeper? (grin)