Life-saving coronavirus drug 'major breakthrough':
A cheap and widely available drug can help save the lives of patients seriously ill with coronavirus.
The low-dose steroid treatment dexamethasone is a major breakthrough in the fight against the deadly virus, UK experts say.
The drug is part of the world's biggest trial testing existing treatments to see if they also work for coronavirus.
[...] The drug is already used to reduce inflammation in a range of other conditions, and it appears that it helps stop some of the damage that can happen when the body's immune system goes into overdrive as it tries to fight off coronavirus.
[...] In the trial, led by a team from Oxford University, around 2,000 hospital patients were given dexamethasone and were compared with more than 4,000 who did not receive the drug.
For patients on ventilators, it cut the risk of death from 40% to 28%. For patients needing oxygen, it cut the risk of death from 25% to 20%.
Chief investigator Prof Peter Horby said: "This is the only drug so far that has been shown to reduce mortality - and it reduces it significantly. It's a major breakthrough."
[...] Dexamethasone has been used since the early 1960s to treat a wide range of conditions, such as rheumatoid arthritis and asthma.
[...] The drug is given intravenously in intensive care, and in tablet form for less seriously ill patients. So far, the only other drug proven to benefit Covid patients is remdesivir, an antiviral treatment which has been used for Ebola.
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Tuesday June 16, @07:55PM
China already investigated steroids months ago and said it makes you die faster. Do yourself and Chairman Xi a solid and refuse to take this medicine.
On dexamethasone,
First question I had was whether there was a link between this drug (steroids in general) and ACE2.
https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.06.13.149039v2 [biorxiv.org]
That is pretty interesting, and similar to the ideas of how nicotine would work. Big difference is that the steroids would have the benefit of reducing possibility of infection without increasing the mortality. The difference in mortality reduction between ventilators and oxygen isn't clear to me. I would expect those on oxygen only (less severe cases) would see a bigger drop in mortality than on ventilators. I didn't RTFA because Azuma had a good summary, but does the article talk about length of time the patients were on the ventilator? Reduction of time on ventilator alone will decrease mortality. Or is the reduction in inflammation putting the patients at less risk of over-inflation of lungs?
On a side note,
Did new information come out on remdesivir come out that I missed? The studies I have seen so far showed that it helped people get over SARS-nCoV-2 sooner but did not lower mortality.
