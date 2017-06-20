The first week of June 2020 arrived with a massive 1.44 TBPS (terabytes per second) distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack, Akamai reveals.

Lasting for two hours and peaking at 385 MPPS (million packets per second), the assault was the largest Akamai has even seen in terms of BPS, but also stood out from the crowd because of its complexity.

Aimed at an Internet hosting provider (which Akamai would not name), the attack appears to have been a planned and orchestrated effort. The intent, the company says, was to inflict maximum damage.

While typical DDoS attacks show geographically concentrated traffic, this assault was different, with the traffic being globally distributed. However, "a higher percentage of the attack traffic was sourced in Europe," Roger Barranco, Akamai VP of Global Security Operations, told SecurityWeek.

The geographic distribution of the attack traffic, Barranco says, surpasses that of Internet of Things (IoT) botnet Mirai, which "had some continental and geographic distribution, but not to this extent."

Nine different attack vectors were used in this attack, namely ACK Flood, CLDAP Reflection, NTP FLOOD, RESET Flood, SSDP Flood, SYN Flood, TCP Anomaly, UDP Flood, and UDP Fragment. Furthermore, Akamai noticed multiple botnet attack tools being leveraged.

Since the attack is still under investigation, Barranco wouldn't share details on who might have been behind the operation or the type of devices employed.