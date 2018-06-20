Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Facebook to Let Users Turn Off Political Adverts

posted by Fnord666 on Thursday June 18, @06:22PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the what's-the-catch? dept.
News

upstart writes in with an IRC submission:

Facebook to let users turn off political adverts:

Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg says users will be able to turn off political adverts on the social network in the run-up to the 2020 US election.

In a piece written for USA Today newspaper, he also says he hopes to help four million Americans sign up as new voters.

Facebook has faced heavy criticism for allowing adverts from politicians that contain false information.

Rival social platform Twitter banned political advertising last October.

"For those of you who've already made up your minds and just want the election to be over, we hear you -- so we're also introducing the ability to turn off seeing political ads," Mr Zuckerberg wrote.

Facebook and its subsidiary Instagram will give users the option to turn off political adverts when they appear or they can block them using the settings features.

Users that have blocked political adverts will also be able to report them if they continue to appear.

The feature, which will start rolling out on Wednesday, allows users to turn off political, electoral and social issue adverts from candidates and other organisations that have the "Paid for" political disclaimer.

The company said it plans to make the feature available to all US users over the next few weeks and will offer it in other countries this autumn.

Original Submission


«  DOJ Proposes Rolling Back Protections for Tech Platforms Acting like Publishers
Facebook to Let Users Turn Off Political Adverts | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 7 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 18, @06:23PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 18, @06:23PM (#1009637)

    Now do all of them

  • (Score: 4, Touché) by fustakrakich on Thursday June 18, @06:26PM (1 child)

    by fustakrakich (6150) on Thursday June 18, @06:26PM (#1009639) Journal

    What's a "political" advert? And who determines these things?

    Oh, what the hell am I saying? I don't look at facebook. I guess that's a pretty effective block

    --
    REDЯUM

    • (Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday June 18, @07:23PM

      by DannyB (5839) Subscriber Badge on Thursday June 18, @07:23PM (#1009669) Journal

      What's a "political" advert?

      Political Ad: (noun) An ad for any public policy idea or politician that you do not like.

      --
      Kelloggs Corn Flakes, while commercially successful, was a total failure at the goal of preventing masturbation.

  • (Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday June 18, @07:21PM (1 child)

    by DannyB (5839) Subscriber Badge on Thursday June 18, @07:21PM (#1009668) Journal

    Wow!

    If I had a Facebook account, I would be truly excited!

    --
    Kelloggs Corn Flakes, while commercially successful, was a total failure at the goal of preventing masturbation.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 18, @07:28PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 18, @07:28PM (#1009672)

    Wake me up when they let me turn off all adverts

(1)