Facebook to let users turn off political adverts:
Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg says users will be able to turn off political adverts on the social network in the run-up to the 2020 US election.
In a piece written for USA Today newspaper, he also says he hopes to help four million Americans sign up as new voters.
Facebook has faced heavy criticism for allowing adverts from politicians that contain false information.
Rival social platform Twitter banned political advertising last October.
"For those of you who've already made up your minds and just want the election to be over, we hear you -- so we're also introducing the ability to turn off seeing political ads," Mr Zuckerberg wrote.
Facebook and its subsidiary Instagram will give users the option to turn off political adverts when they appear or they can block them using the settings features.
Users that have blocked political adverts will also be able to report them if they continue to appear.
The feature, which will start rolling out on Wednesday, allows users to turn off political, electoral and social issue adverts from candidates and other organisations that have the "Paid for" political disclaimer.
The company said it plans to make the feature available to all US users over the next few weeks and will offer it in other countries this autumn.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 18, @06:23PM (1 child)
Now do all of them
(Score: 3, Touché) by takyon on Thursday June 18, @06:34PM
Enter your credit card information to continue to Facebook Premium. 😊
(Score: 4, Touché) by fustakrakich on Thursday June 18, @06:26PM (1 child)
What's a "political" advert? And who determines these things?
Oh, what the hell am I saying? I don't look at facebook. I guess that's a pretty effective block
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday June 18, @07:23PM
Political Ad: (noun) An ad for any public policy idea or politician that you do not like.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday June 18, @07:21PM (1 child)
Wow!
If I had a Facebook account, I would be truly excited!
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Thursday June 18, @07:26PM
How is that possible?
I've been repeatedly assured that Facebook in an unavoidable monopoly!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 18, @07:28PM
Wake me up when they let me turn off all adverts