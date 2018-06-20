from the tiny-things-big-problems dept.
Brain research sheds light on the molecular mechanisms of depression:
Researchers of the national Turku PET Centre have shown that the opioid system in the brain is connected to mood changes associated with depression and anxiety.
Depression and anxiety are typically associated with lowered mood and decreased experience of pleasure. Opioids regulate the feelings of pain and pleasure in the brain. The new study conducted in Turku shows that the symptoms associated with depression and anxiety are connected to changes in the brain's opioid system already in healthy individuals.
- We found that the more depressive and anxious symptoms the subjects had, the less opioid receptors there were in their brain.
[...] These results show that the mood changes indicating depression can be detected in the brain already early on.
Journal Reference:
Lauri Nummenmaa, Tomi Karjalainen, Janne Isojärvi, et al. Lowered endogenous mu-opioid receptor availability in subclinical depression and anxiety, Neuropsychopharmacology (DOI: 10.1038/s41386-020-0725-9)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 18, @10:51PM (1 child)
Depression is associated with decreased experience of pleasure? Well duh. Sorry, no Nobel prize for you today Mustafa.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 18, @10:56PM
Turku PET Center is in Finland, which by itself explains the symptoms of depression.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 18, @11:53PM
LIfe sucks. So you are depressed.
How about that?! Eh?
(Score: 2) by legont on Thursday June 18, @11:58PM
Increase the dose and be done with it?
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.