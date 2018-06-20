from the software-shoulder-surfing dept.
Massive spying on users of Google's Chrome shows new security weakness
A newly discovered spyware effort attacked users through 32 million downloads of extensions to Google’s market-leading Chrome web browser, researchers at Awake Security told Reuters, highlighting the tech industry’s failure to protect browsers as they are used more for email, payroll and other sensitive functions.
Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) Google said it removed more than 70 of the malicious add-ons from its official Chrome Web Store after being alerted by the researchers last month.
“When we are alerted of extensions in the Web Store that violate our policies, we take action and use those incidents as training material to improve our automated and manual analyses,” Google spokesman Scott Westover told Reuters.
Most of the free extensions purported to warn users about questionable websites or convert files from one format to another. Instead, they siphoned off browsing history and data that provided credentials for access to internal business tools.
Based on the number of downloads, it was the most far-reaching malicious Chrome store campaign to date, according to Awake co-founder and chief scientist Gary Golomb.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Friday June 19, @01:07AM
Close your "store" and quit making money off this crap, or just admit that you're the problem. Scott.
"The *other* sort of Marxist."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 19, @01:08AM (1 child)
Googke doesn't like it when other people spy on their users.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 19, @01:34AM
That is their value prop to their advertisers. Targeted advertising is pretty invasive.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 19, @01:24AM
+ I was part of a modest size "WebEx Training" session recently, this version of WebEx allows a "main room" and the admin can also set up "breakout rooms" for smaller discussions in parallel. When everything worked (about 60% of the time) this was a nice setup, end the breakout session and get back to the main room.
While the Cisco WebEx instructions described compatibility with both Chrome and FireFox, it turned out that the FF version was next to useless--it couldn't present, and it also had a significantly different UI. So I had to fire up Chrome which I really dislike.
+ Last year PayPal changed their setup for certain accounts and to reconfigure I tried in FF, none of the options worked right. Finally got a useful person at PP and his first comment was, "try Chrome"--which worked straightaway. I do use PayPal normally with FF, so there is that.
I'm assuming others have similar problems?
(Score: 2) by Arik on Friday June 19, @01:30AM (1 child)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 19, @01:36AM
IE still a douchebag who can't read. https://www.amazon.com/Gulag-Archipelago-Experiment-Literary-Investigation/dp/0061253715 [amazon.com]