NASA's Curiosity rover recently snapped a lovely panorama of its home planet and Venus from the surface of Mars.

The rover captured Earth and Venus on June 5 after sunset. "Both planets appear as mere pinpoints of light, owing to a combination of distance and dust in the air; they would normally look like very bright stars," NASA said in a release on Monday.

The image from Curiosity's Mast Camera combines two shots into one and also shows a silhouette of the top of Tower Butte, a landscape feature in the Gale Crater. If you want to test your eagle-eye vision, you can try to pick out the planets in an un-annotated version of the image.