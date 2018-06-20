from the only-the-lonely-can-play-♫♫ dept.
Tech and social media are making us feel lonelier than ever:
You've had a social day. Two hundred Facebook friends posted birthday messages, your video of Mr. Meow shredding the toilet paper stash got dozens of retweets, and all the compliments on your latest Instagram selfie have you strutting with an extra swagger. Still, you can't help but notice an ache that can only be described as loneliness.
That we feel this way even when hyperconnected might seem like a contradiction. But the facts are clear: Constant virtual connections can often amplify the feeling of loneliness.
"Internet-related technologies are great at giving us the perception of connectedness," says Dr. Elias Aboujaoude, a Stanford University psychiatrist who's written about the intersection of psychology and tech. The truth, he says, is the time and energy spent on social media's countless connections may be happening at the expense of more rooted, genuinely supportive and truly close relationships.
If virtual socializing cannot substitute for the real thing, will social media prove out to be nothing more than a fad of the late 20th and early 21st centuries?
Anonymous Coward on Friday June 19, @10:42AM
Are built upon people. Internet relationships are built upon views. This makes everything incredibly fake. Say the right thing, get a million new friends. Say the wrong thing and they're gone just as quickly.
The fact that people cannot express themselves, outside of a carefully but implicitly curated selection of views or values, with their "friends" emphasizes that those "friends" are nothing but empty caricatures of people in one's life.
Anonymous Coward on Friday June 19, @10:48AM
In some ways we've all become rock stars. Think of the countless stories of various public personalities (musicians, actors, etc) surrounded by hoards of adoring fans, a massive entourage and of course women women women - yet who claim the be endlessly lonely, even in times prior to the internet. It's the exact same phenomena. Those people weren't friends with them because of them as people, they were friends with them because they are attracted to their fame or wealth. And so the relationships become incredibly superficial. Should those guys fall from the spotlight, those "friendships" would vanish just as rapidly, and they knew it.
I found myself creating much better relationships in real life once I stopped trying to be friendly. I'm not an asshole, but I'm also certainly not a nice guy. I make fewer relationships but those I do tend to be vastly more "genuine."
Anonymous Coward on Friday June 19, @10:43AM
Not just online ones.
I can tell you right now I have some online friends who have been through more of my or their personal shit than I do RL ones, and it isn't because I didn't have RL friends, but rather some moved farther away and had new social obligations take up their time, some only cared about their side of the friendship and wouldn't invest in my side, and still others were simply leveraging it to move into another social strata, which requiring climbing over friend after friend in an attempt to get to the top of the social circles.
Online friends have not been great, but in comparison to RL friends, a lot of the bullshit you normally deal with goes out the window, and unless you're really sloppy about who you tell what, they don't come back and throw it in friends and families faces to stir up drama unlike the RL kind, many of whom may be integrated into your social fabric in ways you can't unentangle.