Two-Dimensional Carbon Networks: Graphdiyne as a Functional Lithium-Ion Storage Material

Phoenix666 writes:

Graphdiyne as a Functional Lithium-Ion Storage Material:

Carbon materials are the most common anode materials in lithium-ion batteries. Their layered structure allows lithium ions to travel in and out of the spaces between layers during battery cycling, they have a highly conductive two-dimensional hexagonal crystal lattice, and they form a stable, porous network for efficient electrolyte penetration. However, the fine-tuning of the structural and electrochemical properties is difficult as these carbon materials are mostly prepared from polymeric carbon matter in a top-down synthesis.

Graphdiyne is a hybrid two-dimensional network made of hexagonal carbon rings bridged by two acetylene units (the "diyne" in the name). Graphdiyne has been suggested as a nanoweb membrane for the separation of isotopes or helium. However, its distinct electronic properties and web-like structure also make graphdiyne suitable for electrochemical applications.

Journal Reference:
Chipeng Xie, Xiuli Hu, Zhaoyong Guan, et al. Tuning the Properties of Graphdiyne by Introducing Electron-Withdrawing/Donating Groups, Angewandte Chemie International Edition (DOI: 10.1002/anie.202004454)

Will graphdiyne enable flatter batteries, given its near two-dimensional structure?

