Graphdiyne as a Functional Lithium-Ion Storage Material:
Carbon materials are the most common anode materials in lithium-ion batteries. Their layered structure allows lithium ions to travel in and out of the spaces between layers during battery cycling, they have a highly conductive two-dimensional hexagonal crystal lattice, and they form a stable, porous network for efficient electrolyte penetration. However, the fine-tuning of the structural and electrochemical properties is difficult as these carbon materials are mostly prepared from polymeric carbon matter in a top-down synthesis.
Graphdiyne is a hybrid two-dimensional network made of hexagonal carbon rings bridged by two acetylene units (the "diyne" in the name). Graphdiyne has been suggested as a nanoweb membrane for the separation of isotopes or helium. However, its distinct electronic properties and web-like structure also make graphdiyne suitable for electrochemical applications.
Will graphdiyne enable flatter batteries, given its near two-dimensional structure?