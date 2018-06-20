Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

US-China Row Moves Underwater in Cable Tangle

posted by martyb on Saturday June 20, @12:45AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the row-row-your-boat-♫♫ dept.
News Hardware

Phoenix666 writes:

US-China row moves underwater in cable tangle:

An underwater data cable, linking the US to Hong Kong, looks set to be rejected by the US government because of fears of Chinese data theft.

The Pacific Light Cable Network, backed by Google and Facebook, is designed to boost internet speed and capacity.

[...] The new cable was announced in 2016 as a partnership between Google, Facebook, and other companies.

Google said the cable would be 12,800 km long (8,000 miles) and would be the "highest-capacity trans-Pacific route".

[...] The project would also have portions connecting the US with Taiwan and the Philippines.

The cable has been laid, reportedly at a cost of "many millions of dollars", but needs approval to operate.

[...] The committee has recommended approval for the Taiwan and Philippines sections.

But on Wednesday, it recommended the US to Hong Kong section was denied "on national security grounds".

Do we need to boost capacity for Google and Facebook?

Original Submission


«  Bank of America Phishing Attempts Get Around DMARC, Other Email Protections
US-China Row Moves Underwater in Cable Tangle | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Saturday June 20, @01:07AM

    by Rosco P. Coltrane (4757) on Saturday June 20, @01:07AM (#1010216)

    Do we need to boost capacity for Google and Facebook?

    This is a private cable. This is part of FANGs building their own parallel internet where they can control all the content and prioritize their own traffic. You have no say in this.

(1)