Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Discovery Allows 3D Printing of Sensors Directly on Expanding Organs

posted by Fnord666 on Saturday June 20, @07:48AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the getting-to-them-is-a-different-story dept.
Science

Phoenix666 writes:

New discovery allows 3D printing of sensors directly on expanding organs

In groundbreaking new research, mechanical engineers and computer scientists at the University of Minnesota have developed a 3D printing technique that uses motion capture technology, similar to that used in Hollywood movies, to print electronic sensors directly on organs that are expanding and contracting. The new 3D printing technique could have future applications in diagnosing and monitoring the lungs of patients with COVID-19.

[...] The researchers started in the lab with a balloon-like surface and a specialized 3D printer. They used motion capture tracking markers, much like those used in movies to create special effects, to help the 3D printer adapt its printing path to the expansion and contraction movements on the surface. The researchers then moved on to an animal lung in the lab that was artificially inflated. They were able to successfully print a soft hydrogel-based sensor directly on the surface. McAlpine said the technique could also possibly be used in the future to 3D print sensors on a pumping heart.

Journal Reference:
Zhijie Zhu, Hyun Soo Park, Michael C. McAlpine. 3D printed deformable sensors [open], Science Advances (DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.aba5575)

What could possibly go wrong?

Original Submission


«  New York MTA is Battling COVID-19 with UV Lights and Infrared Sensors
Discovery Allows 3D Printing of Sensors Directly on Expanding Organs | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.