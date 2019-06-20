from the shining-a-cleansing-light dept.
New York MTA is battling COVID-19 with UV lights and infrared sensors:
New York City may be opening back up for business, but that doesn't mean everybody's ready to hop aboard its trains and buses yet. While daily ridership on subways and buses is up 380,000 compared with the period before the June 8 reopening date, that's still a fraction of the millions of riders who commuted in the pre-pandemic days.
[...] Last month, the MTA began shutting down the subway system between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m.daily -- the first time it's ever done so -- to disinfect the cars. Foye made the point that it wasn't simply a cleaning, but actually disinfecting the cars, and noted it happens twice a day.
At the same time, the agency launched a $1 million pilot program to use ultraviolet light to sterilize its cars. The MTA plans to deploy 150 mobile devices at stations and rail yards to test the effectiveness of UV, and Foye said that the early research conducted by Columbia University has been promising.
Meanwhile, cycling naturally enforces distance, is faster, and costs nothing.
(Score: 0, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 20, @06:05AM
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 20, @06:15AM
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 20, @06:27AM
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Saturday June 20, @06:53AM
I'm hoping they use that once-in-a-lifetime downtime window to make sure the pumps and leaks [6sqft.com] are upgraded and sealed, respectively.