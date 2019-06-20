from the depends-on-whether-you-code-using-emacs-or-vim? dept.
Are 80 Characters Per Line Still Reasonable In 2020?
[...] In case of the Linux kernel, that's of course [Linus Torvalds], who has recently shaken up the community with a mailing list response declaring an overly common, often even unwritten rule of code formatting as essentially obsolete: the 80-character line limitation. Considering the notoriety of his rants and crudeness, his response, which was initiated by a line break change in the submitted patch, seems downright diplomatic this time.
[Linus]' reasoning against a continuing enforcement of 80-char line limits is primarly the fact that screens are simply big enough today to comfortably fit longer lines, even with multiple terminals (or windows) next to each other. As he puts it, the only reason to stick to the limitation is using an actual VT100, which won't serve much use in kernel development anyway.
Allowing longer lines on the other hand would encourage the use of more verbose variable names and whitespace, which in turn would actually increase readability. Of course, all to a certain extent, and [Linus] obviously doesn't call for abolishing line breaks altogether. But he has a point; does it really make sense to stick to a decades old, nowadays rather arbitrary-seeming limitation in 2020?
The article then gives an overview of the history of how 80 columns became the de facto standard width. Though mentioned briefly in passing, it all really got started with the invention of the punched card dating back to 1804 when "Joseph Marie Jacquard demonstrated a mechanism to automate loom operation". The physical size of the punch card used in the 1890 United States Census was the same as US currency at that time. The cards were then known as "Hollerith cards" after the inventor Herman Hollerith. Later, IBM came to dominate the field.
As technology progressed, punch cards eventually gave way to computer terminals such at the IBM 3270 and "glass TTYs" like the DEC VT05 and Lear Siegler ADM-3A.
Computer languages were even designed around that common size. Both FORTRAN and COBOL had fixed line layouts with certain columns reserved for such things as sequence numbers, comment indicator, continuation marker, as well as the code itself.
Human factors play a role, too. A newspaper could, for example, have lines of text as long as the page is wide. It was found to be difficult to connect visually where the next line would start when one reached the end of a physical line. Hence multiple columns of text on a page. The same often holds for magazines, too.
Back to the question at hand.
I have personally used punch cards, FORTRAN, COBOL, and all of the computer terminals listed. I generally aim for 80-columns in the code I write, but I am flexible about it. Should I find that 90-100 columns better allows me to express and comprehend the code I've written, I'll err on the side of using more columns. A quick look through some code I've written revealed one case where I used 132 columns.
What about you? Hard and fast limit of 80 columns and not a single column more? 80-90? 100? Whatever it takes? Where and how do you draw the line?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 20, @03:07AM (3 children)
I used it once. Why support legacy shit that nobody uses?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 20, @03:18AM
Damn straight. Get rid of ASCII and Unicode and just use Emojis
(Score: 0) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday June 20, @03:20AM (1 child)
Because, if you used a modern IDE like Eclipse or Visual Studio, you'd see that 75 percent of your monitor real-estate is filled up to the ass on the left and right by toolboxes, explorers, and other bloated toolbars, leaving you with only a tiny column in the middle to actually look at code.
Somewhat related, I'm working on a personal project using the Nano 33 BLE Sense board to use its sensors to automatically adjust the monitor to/from portrait/landscape orientation when the monitor is physically flipped. It will use its internal magnetometer, rather than the gyroscope, to measure position. The reason for that decision is because using gyros to get position requires a lot of ugly math and error corrections, and won't register change of state when the monitor is moved during power-down. That means using the magnetometer will require a 1-time zeroing in each position, and possibly again if the user intends for the monitor to be physically translated as well as rotated. It will communicate of course via bluetooth because fuck extra cables on a monitor stand, though it could also be done wired using serial. The form factor will be roughly like a small pack of gum and will be powered by a watch battery or two, using the board's low power mode to save juice when appropriate.
But since I'm a lazy fuck surely one of you now has enough information to do it yourself before I get it done.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Saturday June 20, @03:24AM
I hope you meant accelerometer... getting monitor orientation from a magnetometer would be needlessly challenging.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Saturday June 20, @03:21AM
Nothing wrong with how Linus expresses himself - abrasive is O.K. for somebody with his position/role.
80 character lines are needlessly restrictive, and have been ever since 1920x1080 monitors became a de-facto standard (and actually long before that too.)
It causes problems with grep, it causes problems with descriptive variable names, it causes problems with basic readability of code, and anybody who doesn't see the obviousness of that can go back to their punch card machines and wring their hands for a few more years about backward compatibility - the rest of us won't even miss you.
(Score: 2) by legont on Saturday June 20, @03:24AM (4 children)
I also started with punch cards. Actually, with a four holes tape, but it was not productive for me.
This code width is good, trust me. It is a compromise all right, but as a target it is good. Does not have to be precise though.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 20, @03:35AM (1 child)
Long lines suck. Whether 80 chars ought to be the limit is debatable, but there is a reason newspapers do thin columns. Is it really necessary to have function names like eatYourCakeAndMaybeHaveItToo?
I'd much favor dropping ridiculous quantities of indent to two spaces.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Saturday June 20, @03:38AM
Reading a newspaper column is very different from procedural code... quite often code concept align like a table, and laying it out as a table is 200% more readable than following some arbitrary line width rule that has nothing to do with the last two decades of reality.
(Score: 2) by coolgopher on Saturday June 20, @03:38AM
I like 80 or thereabouts. Too long lines and it gets harder to follow across line breaks (which is why even online news papers use a columnar format). Sticking with 80 is easier than finding The One True Optimised line width. And by default all my terminal windows open at 80 wide, and I get five of them next to each other, which is /almost/ enough for what I want for my development needs. Having different files open next to each other is gold. Yes, I also open multiple files within the same editor/window, but that fulfills a slightly different need (generally one involving copy/paste).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 20, @03:48AM
Amen !!!
This has been a bitch for decates. 80 columns and 24 lines are great frame work to work with. It presents all the information in size that is easy to scan and read. !32 columns, 256 columns or what ever thunk size you want, means the code is NOT all visible at the same time. Otherwise you will print change you font ot 3pt to just get it on the screen.
I worked on large project for almost 20yrs (1.5M lines of code and another 500k of assembler to support it... Our standard was 80 columns - even thought the system supported up to 192 columns. And if a routine took more than 2 pages to display (48 lines w/ meaningful comments), then it was too big and unstructured! Required programmer to rewrite it. We actually added that to the processor to kick an error and prevent check -in.
IT is time to think not in terms of how dense you can code... but how readable and structured, so looking at the source you actually SEE the code and functionality. I do not want to read and stroll right and left and try to see the whole code.
Try reading web pages, where they do not care about the line length let alone meaning structure. yeah yeah html is structured... then read obscure C code then. Just proves the point.