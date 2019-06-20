Over 70 data harvesting apps in the Chrome Web Store have been discovered by researchers at Awake Security. Chrome users had downloaded the malware some 32 million times; several of the apps boasted of privacy protecting features, but instead forwarded the Chrome user's browsing data to a network of 15,000 websites hosted by Israeli web registrar Galcomm. Scott Westover, a representative for Google, had this to say: "When we are alerted of extensions in the Web Store that violate our policies, we take action and use those incidents as training material."

Original Submission