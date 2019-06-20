Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Researchers Create a New Class of Rate-Sensitive Mechanical Metamaterials

posted by Fnord666 on Saturday June 20, @07:34PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the smart-padding dept.
Science

Phoenix666 writes:

Researchers create a new class of rate-sensitive mechanical metamaterials:

Researchers at the Department of Biomechanical Engineering of Delft University of Technology have created a new class of metamaterials that can dynamically switch their mechanical behavior. It may form the basis for practical applications such as fall-protective clothing for the elderly.

[...] The team constructed tall pillars that consist of two different materials: one side is made from a material that responds to the speed of deformation while the material of other side does not care about how fast it is deformed. When applying a compressive force along the long axis direction of this "bi-beam," the elasticity of both materials ensures that it doesn't break but rather buckles.

[...] One of potential applications of metamaterials showing such switching behavior is that of protection against falls. Says Zadpoor, "Imagine a wearable layer. Under normal circumstances, it is soft and follows the movements of the body. When an impact occurs, the material switches its behavior, acting as a shock absorber." This might help people suffering from osteoporosis, where bone fractures constitute a major complication.

Shape-changing materials may be coming to a wardrobe near you.

Journal Reference:
S. Janbaz, K. Narooei, T. van Manen, et al. Strain rate–dependent mechanical metamaterials [open], Science Advances (DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.aba0616)

Original Submission


«  Virus Crisis Gives Throwaway Plastic a New Lease on Life
Researchers Create a New Class of Rate-Sensitive Mechanical Metamaterials | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.