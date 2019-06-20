Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:
The Mauna Loa Observatory in Hawaii recorded an increase of 2.4 parts per million (ppm) of carbon dioxide (CO₂) to a total of 471.1 ppm in May 2020.
[...] In 2015, fires ravaged 2.6 million hectares due to slash-and-burn methods to clear areas that were dominated by peatlands. A dry season influenced by El Nino climate variability also contributed to the increasing spread of hotspots.
That year, NASA satellites detected more than 130,000 hotspots.
These fires in peat area released 802 million tons (Mt) of CO₂e (carbon dioxide equivalent) in 2015, making it one of the worst emission events in the country.
[...] The average annual emission from peat fires from 2000 to 2016 was 248Mt of CO₂e.
Approaching peak dry season in August, peatland will still be vulnerable to fires.
[...] The country has been struggling to control these fires, which are becoming an annual event.
[...] However, the coronavirus pandemic is challenging climate change commitments. Nations will be focusing on bouncing back economically.
With predicted cuts to economic growth resulting from this virus, concerns are growing that Indonesia will clear more forests and depend on cheap fossil fuel to buffer the financial impacts.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 21, @12:52AM
Indonesia is one of the largest caliphates in the world. While America does its part by reducing CO2 emissions by moving to clean coal, these Muslims are burning peat (really dirty coal) to power the lights in their mosques and jihadi training camps.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 21, @12:58AM
Even the rednecks shake their heads....
Trump, that boy ain't right...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 21, @01:13AM (1 child)
But let’s not forget the big picture: China and USA together emit almost half the world’s CO2
https://www.ucsusa.org/resources/each-countrys-share-co2-emissions [ucsusa.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 21, @01:16AM
And China said "not our problem, america polluted first" when asked about pollution. They don't give a fuck about gassing entire cities.