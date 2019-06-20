Scientists at the University of Manchester have developed a new type of smart textile that could make its way into adaptive clothing that keeps the wearer cool in warm weather, and vice versa. The material achieves this through the use of graphene which can be tuned to alter the thermal radiation of the textile, with the team imagining the technology could also find its way into advanced displays and even spacesuits.

[...] The warmer the human body, the more infrared radiation it emits, so some clothes are designed to allow this radiation to pass through freely to help keep the body temperature low, while others are designed to lock it in to keep the wearer warm. The team has now adapted its smart textile to perform the role of both, with the ability to dynamically transition between these two states via electrical tuning.