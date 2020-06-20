from the just-needs-a-phase-conjugate-tracking-system dept.
The United States Navy is testing power beaming satellite technology.
Recently, one of [the] groups at America's Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) hit a milestone in the development of power satellite technology by launching their Photovoltaic RF Antenna Module (PRAM) test satellite.
The idea underlying power satellites is called "power beaming". Power beaming systems use one of three different frequencies of light to transmit significant amounts of power over a distance wirelessly. Last year NRL had a successful demonstration of a land-based power beaming system using an infrared laser.
Doing it from space presents a whole new set of challenges though, and not necessarily just technical ones. Dr Paul Jaffe, the technical lead on the PRAM project, described the process of being selected for an orbital launch as equivalent to Shark Tank – numerous PIs pitching their ideas for a trip to orbit. After several years of trying, PRAM finally got it's time to shine on an X-37B launch on May 17th.
PRAM won't actually shine though – it's surface is covered in black solar panels, and its innards consist of the first hardware ever launched to orbit that converts solar energy into microwaves.
Although it won't actually beam power back to Earth, the 30cm PRAM satellite will test and gather metrics to compare with Earth based systems, including
- Efficiency of conversion of solar energy to microwaves
- Thermal management using the radiative cooling system
- Power Density
- Base station design
- Optimal Illumination orbit
Addressing fears around use of the platform as a weapon, Dr. Jaffe notes "If you put a magnifying glass in front of your WiFI router, it doesn't start melting anything."
Related:
China Plans Space-Based Solar Power Stations
Related Stories
China wants to put a solar farm in space by 2025
According to China's state-backed Science and Technology Daily, Chinese scientists plan to build and launch small power stations into the stratosphere between 2021 and 2025, upgrading to a megawatt-level station in 2030 and a gigawatt-level facility high above the earth before 2050. Without atmospheric interference or night-time loss of sunlight, these space-based solar farms could provide an inexhaustible source of clean energy. The China Academy of Space Technology Corporation claims such a set-up could "reliably supply energy 99 per cent of the time, at six-times the intensity" of solar installations on earth.
China's proposal suggests converting solar energy into electricity in space, before beaming back to Earth using a microwave or laser and feeding into the grid via a ground receiving system.
Also at the Sydney Morning Herald.
See also: China Wants to Build the First Power Station in Space
(Score: 2) by looorg on Sunday June 21, @05:24PM (1 child)
Now they call it power beaming, once completed it will be a death-ray. Remember Alderaan!
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday June 21, @06:01PM
Weird Science [youtube.com]!
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday June 21, @05:59PM
So, mirrors?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 21, @06:02PM
>> "If you put a magnifying glass in front of your WiFI router, it doesn't start melting anything."
True... except you don't need to melt something to kill it. Microwaves are the exact wavelength used by 5G, so the plan could be to kill large numbers of people by increasing their susceptibility to COVID-19 infection.
I wonder whether the Navy plans on using its death ray on jihadis or will it be tested first on domestic #BLM protesters?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 21, @06:04PM
"If you put a magnifying glass in front of your WiFI router, it doesn't start melting anything."
I also don't use router for power transfer.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Sunday June 21, @06:05PM
Use a gigantic parabolic dish.
REDЯUM