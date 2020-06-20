Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:
Australia's conservative government announced plans Friday to double university fees for humanities students, in a bid to push people into more useful, "job-relevant" courses like maths and science.
Under the proposal—which critics panned as an "ideological assault"—the cost of degrees like history or cultural studies will rise up to 113 percent to around US$29,000, while other courses such as nursing and information technology will become cheaper.
Education Minister Dan Tehan—an arts graduate with two advanced degrees in international relations—said the government wanted to corral young people towards "jobs of the future" to boost the country's economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
"If you are wanting to do philosophy, which will be great for your critical thinking, also think about doing IT," Tehan said.
The plan would help pay for an additional 39,000 university places by 2023 and for cost cuts for courses like science, agriculture, maths and languages.
[...] "I'm an arts graduate and so is the minister for education so I'm not sure you can draw the conclusion that we're completely unemployable," said opposition lawmaker Tanya Plibersek.
(Score: 2) by Revek on Monday June 22, @12:06AM
We need more slaves not free thinkers.
(Score: 1) by RandomFactor on Monday June 22, @12:09AM
They don't say "completely unemployable", but a couple of politicians doesn't exactly bolster his position, particularly since he's using a strawman for debate indicating gaps in his education.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 22, @12:14AM
It is. [thepolicy.us] When BLM call for STEM to be shut down it's because those involved in hard science and in engineering disciplines are not working as baristas or flipping burgers like so many humanities graduates are. The social problems of too many elites can already be seen on the streets, thousands of gender studies graduates think they're political activists but the reality is... I'll take a medium-well burger with fries and a Pepsi to go!