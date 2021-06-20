I called him regularly, and, in recent months, he always answered with a cheerful, "I'm still alive." Wheelchair-bound in his longtime San Francisco home, Dave avidly followed newspaper and cable news coverage of the COVID-19 crisis. We reminisced about Tony Fauci, the widely admired government infectious disease guru on the White House Coronavirus Task Force who has often disagreed publicly with President Trump. We had both gotten to know Fauci while reporting on HIV/AIDS in the 1980s. "I hope he can survive under Mr. Trump. We are safer with him there," he said.

We also talked recently about one of the "greatest problems" facing American science: the rise of public denialism and its impact on all areas of research, from climate change to evolution. Those who distrust scientists and deny scientific findings "are increasing in power, and their voices are growing louder. That worries me a lot," he said, noting the damaging effect of President Trump's anti-science stance, particularly on climate science research.

When Dave retired in August 2017, at age 98, he "was thought to be the oldest full-time reporter in the U.S.," according to the Chronicle. Known in the newsroom as "Dr. Dave," his retirement party drew colleagues, friends, scientists, the late San Francisco mayor Ed Lee and U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein. Dave began as a copyboy for the paper in 1940, after a starter newspaper job in Bismarck, North Dakota and also had a postwar newspaper stint in Paris before returning to the Chronicle. "I still get the Chronicle every day. I wouldn't miss it. And I will continue subscribing to the Chronicle until the day I die," he said in a 100th-birthday interview on the Chronicle's podcast The Big Event. With characteristic humor, he added, "Maybe there's a way of sending it to the afterlife; I don't know whether there is a posthumous edition. If there is, I will be reading it."