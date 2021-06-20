During a Saturday phone interview with The Arizona Republic of the USA TODAY Network, Sheriff Mark Lamb said the White House called him on June 13 and asked that he be present when Trump signed an executive order that would hold law enforcement to a higher standard when they used force.

Lamb said he flew into Washington Monday evening and visited the White House Tuesday when he tested positive for COVID-19. He later visited an infirmary and was tested a second time, which also came back positive.

"I was surprised," Lamb said regarding the positive test result. "I mean, if I looked back, I would say that I was a little rundown from, you know, a long weekend. But I didn't have any symptoms."

[...] Lamb said he likely contracted COVID-19 at a campaign event he held on June 13, He initially planned for it to be a "come pick up a yard sign" event, but more people showed up than anticipated.

[...] However, Lamb said he didn't wear a mask or practice social distancing at the campaign event and estimated that the majority of the 200 people who attended the event in San Tan Valley, Arizona, weren't wearing masks either.