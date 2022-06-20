Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Scientists Find Huge Ring of Ancient Shafts near Stonehenge

posted by martyb on Monday June 22, @07:48PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the Can-you-dig-it?-Shaft! dept.
Science

Phoenix666 writes:

Scientists find huge ring of ancient shafts near Stonehenge:

Archaeologists said Monday that they have discovered a major prehistoric monument under the earth near Stonehenge that could shed new light on the origins of the mystical stone circle in southwestern England.

Experts from a group of British universities led by the University of Bradford say the site consists of at least 20 huge shafts, more than 10 meters (32 feet) in diameter and 5 meters (16 feet) deep, forming a circle more than 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) in diameter.

The new find is at Durrington Walls, the site of a Neolithic village about 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) from Stonehenge,

Researchers say the shafts appear to have been dug around 4,500 years ago, and could mark the boundary of a sacred area or precinct around a circular monument known as the Durrington Walls henge.

The hollows were initially thought to be natural voids in the limestone before the larger picture emerged to show a circle.

Also at BBC and ITV.

Original Submission


«  To Evade Detection, Hackers are Requiring Targets to Complete CAPTCHAs
Scientists Find Huge Ring of Ancient Shafts near Stonehenge | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.