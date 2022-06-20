from the the-blue-line-has-a-leak dept.
'BlueLeaks' Exposes Files from Hundreds of Police Departments
Hundreds of thousands of potentially sensitive files from police departments across the United States were leaked online last week. The collection, dubbed "BlueLeaks" and made searchable online, stems from a security breach at a Texas web design and hosting company that maintains a number of state law enforcement data-sharing portals.
The collection — nearly 270 gigabytes in total — is the latest release from Distributed Denial of Secrets (DDoSecrets), an alternative to Wikileaks that publishes caches of previously secret data.
In a post on Twitter, DDoSecrets said the BlueLeaks archive indexes "ten years of data from over 200 police departments, fusion centers and other law enforcement training and support resources," and that "among the hundreds of thousands of documents are police and FBI reports, bulletins, guides and more."
Fusion centers are state-owned and operated entities that gather and disseminate law enforcement and public safety information between state, local, tribal and territorial, federal and private sector partners.
BlueLeaks from Distributed Denial of Secrets. [Dataset link has been nonresponsive since this story was submitted.]
Wired reports of another secretive database of phone records which has gone largely unnoticed and without scrutiny:
The database, which affects unknown numbers of people, contains phone records that at least five police agencies in southeast Virginia have been collecting since 2012 and sharing with one another with little oversight. Some of the data appears to have been obtained by police from telecoms using only a subpoena, rather than a court order or probable-cause warrant. Other information in the database comes from mobile phones seized from suspects during an arrest.
The five cities participating in the program, [...], are Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Chesapeake and Suffolk, according to the memorandum of understanding that established the database. The effort is being led in part by the Peninsula Narcotics Enforcement Task Force, which is responsible for a “telephone analysis room” in the city of Hampton, where the database is maintained.
The unusual and secretive database contains telecom customer subscriber information; records about individual phone calls, such as the numbers dialed, the time the calls were made and their duration; as well as the contents of seized mobile devices. The information is collected and shared among police agencies to enhance analysis and law enforcement intelligence. ...
All over the U.S., local police agencies are collecting vast stockpiles of private information from people—some of it from people who have not been convicted of crimes but were merely stopped by police.
As an example of the amount of data being collected, in the first-ever transparency reports released by major telecoms earlier this year, AT&T revealed that between January and June, it received nearly 80,000 criminal subpoenas for customer records from federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, while Verizon disclosed that it had received over 72,000 subpoenas from law enforcement during the same period.
IMHO, USofA is beyond just a police state, is becoming a secret police state (I grew in one, I see the signs).
As Boston Globe put it: vote all you want, the secret government won’t change.
As part of my ongoing project looking at fusion centers' investigations into Antifa and various white supremacist groups, I filed a request with the WSFC. I got back many standard documents in response, including emails, intelligence briefings and bulletins, reposts from other fusion centers - and then there was one file titled "EM effects on human body.zip."
[...] What you are looking at here is "psycho-electronic" weapons that purportedly use electromagnetism to do a wide variety of horrible things to people, such as reading or writing your mind, causing intense pain, "rigor mortis," or most heinous of all, itching.
Now to be clear, the presence of these records (which were not created by the fusion center, and are not government documents) should not be seen as evidence that DHS possesses these devices, or even that such devices actually exist. Which is kind of unfortunate because "microwave hearing" is a pretty cool line of technobabble to say out loud.
[...] It's difficult to source exactly where these images come from, but it's obviously not government material. One seems to come from a person named "Supratik Saha," who is identified as a software engineer, the brain mapping slide has no sourcing, and the image of the body being assaulted by psychotronic weapons is sourced from raven1.net, who apparently didn't renew their domain.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 23, @12:27AM (1 child)
I looked at the files and they were just a bunch of mugshots of Black people,
(Score: 1) by Zinnia Zirconium on Tuesday June 23, @12:35AM
Yup, high resolution photos of tattoos would explain the gigabytes. Wait. No it doesnt. Big data should be bigger.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 23, @12:29AM (1 child)
When are these great "leakers" going to reveal the mafia connections to our politicians?
I remember when Anonymous threatened to reveal some cartel docs, and they chickened out. Fuck them! What bullshit!
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday June 23, @12:41AM
That's a large data dump. Give it some time. The fusion centers should have some interesting stuff since they allow ordinary cops to LARP as DHS/FBI agents.
This is low-hanging fruit that was gathered because so many agencies/centers used the same point of failure: Houston-based web development firm Netsential. Good luck finding such convenient access for the "mafia connections to our politicians".
(Score: 2) by Kitsune008 on Tuesday June 23, @12:34AM
I say good for BlueLeaks.
Transparency in law enforcement has been sorely lacking since, well, forever.
Even if it is a small window into the dark inner workings, maybe future windows will be more illuminating.