It's been 30 years since NASA's Voyager 2 spacecraft flew past the gas giant and its largest moon, and that flyby posed more questions than it answered. Maybe we'll get some answers in 2038, when the positions of Jupiter, Neptune and Triton will be just right for a mission.

NASA is deliberating over the next mission in its Discovery Program, narrowing it down to four possibilities: a mission to study Venus' atmosphere, one to observe volcanic activity on Jupiter's moon Io, one to map Venus' surface and study its geology, and one to explore Neptune's moon Triton.

The conceptual mission to Triton is called Trident, and it's competing with the other three to become a full-fledged mission.

[...] The Trident mission would launch in 2026, taking advantage of a rare and efficient alignment between Jupiter, Neptune, and Triton in 2038. It would do gravity assist fly-bys of Earth, Venus and Jupiter before continuing on to Neptune. All of those fly-bys will propel the spacecraft toward its goal. Then it would perform a fly-by of Neptune and a fly-by of Triton. Sadly, the mission profile doesn't include any orbiters or landers.

The spacecraft's unique path would mean that even with only one fly-by of Triton, it would be able to map the surface of the moon almost completely. It would also be able to fly within 500 km (310 miles) of the surface, right through Triton's thin atmosphere.

[...] The Triton mission is only a concept at this point. And it's competing with three other missions for selection. By summer 2021, NASA will have narrowed the choice down to two finalists, or possibly one winner.