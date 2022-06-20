from the when-can-we-stick-a-fork-in-it? dept.
NASA thinks it's time to return to Neptune with its Trident mission:
It's been 30 years since NASA's Voyager 2 spacecraft flew past the gas giant and its largest moon, and that flyby posed more questions than it answered. Maybe we'll get some answers in 2038, when the positions of Jupiter, Neptune and Triton will be just right for a mission.
NASA is deliberating over the next mission in its Discovery Program, narrowing it down to four possibilities: a mission to study Venus' atmosphere, one to observe volcanic activity on Jupiter's moon Io, one to map Venus' surface and study its geology, and one to explore Neptune's moon Triton.
The conceptual mission to Triton is called Trident, and it's competing with the other three to become a full-fledged mission.
[...] The Trident mission would launch in 2026, taking advantage of a rare and efficient alignment between Jupiter, Neptune, and Triton in 2038. It would do gravity assist fly-bys of Earth, Venus and Jupiter before continuing on to Neptune. All of those fly-bys will propel the spacecraft toward its goal. Then it would perform a fly-by of Neptune and a fly-by of Triton. Sadly, the mission profile doesn't include any orbiters or landers.
The spacecraft's unique path would mean that even with only one fly-by of Triton, it would be able to map the surface of the moon almost completely. It would also be able to fly within 500 km (310 miles) of the surface, right through Triton's thin atmosphere.
[...] The Triton mission is only a concept at this point. And it's competing with three other missions for selection. By summer 2021, NASA will have narrowed the choice down to two finalists, or possibly one winner.
More information:
Mitchell, Prockter, et al. Implementation of Trident: A Discovery Class Mission to Triton. 50th Lunar and Planetary Science Conference Abstracts. (2019) www.hou.usra.edu/meetings/lpsc2019/pdf/3200.pdf
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday June 23, @01:32AM
The proposal was made last year and selected as one of the Discovery Program finalists [nasa.gov] in February. This article came out because NASA put out an article [nasa.gov] last week.
Trident would make another flyby of Triton, rather than orbit, which is disappointing. Uranus and Neptune haven't gotten any attention since Voyager 2 and should get the Galileo/Cassini-Huygens treatment. At least Trident will get within 500 km of Triton and nearly fully image it.
They have put a time limit on getting to Triton:
The finalists are Trident, two Venus missions, and Io Volcano Observer. It seems safe to say that one of the Venus proposals will be selected. Maybe they can be combined. As cool as it would be to get high-resolution imagery of lava pools on Io, Jupiter is not that far away and a lot of missions have already been sent there. Trident [wikipedia.org] actually includes a "flyby" of Io as part of its Jupiter gravity assist. Not from very close, but still better than nothing.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 23, @01:34AM (1 child)
Where is Elong Musky's long dong in this story?
(Score: 2) by Kitsune008 on Tuesday June 23, @02:16AM
Your fantasy is unrealized. Try another one.