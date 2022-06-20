Scandal-hit German payments firm Wirecard AG on Monday said a quarter of its assets totalling 1.9 billion euros ($2.13 billion) that auditor EY has been unable to account for likely did not exist in the first place.

The company, whose stock has plummeted 75% since EY refused to sign off its 2019 accounts last week, also said it has withdrawn its preliminary 2019 and first-quarter 2020 financial results as well as forecasts.

"The Management Board of Wirecard assesses on the basis of further examination that there is a prevailing likelihood that the bank trust account balances in the amount of 1.9 billion EUR do not exist," the company said in a statement.

The development comes after Chief Executive Officer Markus Braun quit on Friday with the company scrambling to secure a financial lifeline from its banks, while its search for the money hit a dead end in the Philippines.