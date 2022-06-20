from the what-a-wicked-web-we-weave... dept.
Wirecard says missing $2.1 billion likely did not exist; withdraws forecasts
Scandal-hit German payments firm Wirecard AG on Monday said a quarter of its assets totalling 1.9 billion euros ($2.13 billion) that auditor EY has been unable to account for likely did not exist in the first place.
The company, whose stock has plummeted 75% since EY refused to sign off its 2019 accounts last week, also said it has withdrawn its preliminary 2019 and first-quarter 2020 financial results as well as forecasts.
"The Management Board of Wirecard assesses on the basis of further examination that there is a prevailing likelihood that the bank trust account balances in the amount of 1.9 billion EUR do not exist," the company said in a statement.
The development comes after Chief Executive Officer Markus Braun quit on Friday with the company scrambling to secure a financial lifeline from its banks, while its search for the money hit a dead end in the Philippines.
'Total disaster': Phantom billions plunge Wirecard into chaos
The one-time investor darling is holding emergency talks with its banks, which are owed roughly 1.75 billion euros, to avert a looming cash crunch triggered by the missing money.
The episode marks a dramatic turn in the fortunes of a homegrown tech firm that attracted some of the world's biggest investors before a whistleblower alleged that it owed its success in part to a web of sham transactions.
