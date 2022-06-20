from the using-all-available-resources dept.
So Much For Going Dark: FBI Using Social Media, E-Commerce Sites To Track Down Suspects (Including Non-Lawbreakers):
You know the drill, right? The FBI keeps insisting that it has a "going dark" problem due to encryption making it impossible to access key evidence of supposedly criminal behavior, in theory allowing crime to happen without recourse. The problem, though, is that nearly every single bit of this claim is false. It's kind of stunning.
- It appears that, in practice, the FBI almost never runs into encryption.
- In the rare cases where it has (and we don't know how many because since the FBI admitted it over exaggerated how many "locked" devices it had, and then has since refused to provide an updated count), there do appear to be ways to get into those devices anyway.
- But the key issue, by far, is that the opposite of going dark is happening. Thanks to our increasingly electronic lives, the government actually has way more access to information than ever before.
Two recent articles highlight this in practice, with regards to the FBI trying to track down the rare cases of criminal activity happening around some of the protests.
(Score: 0) by Ethanol-fueled on Tuesday June 23, @05:55AM
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Tuesday June 23, @06:08AM
The whole "going dark" idea was always nonsense. It used to be that communications between people wasn't saved at all - it was typically called a "phone call". Now, with email, SMS, WhatsApp, or whatever: most communications are saved. Even if the contents were securely encrypted (which they generally are not), the very existence of those communication records is already new information that was not previously available.
And for encrypted communications? They can still tap the endpoints. It just requires a warrant to do so, like it always did. How sad, that they have to go to all that trouble, in order to spy on someone...
