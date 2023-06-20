from the for-the-well-ARM-ed-system dept.
Ampere's Product List: 80 Cores, up to 3.3 GHz at 250 W; 128 Core in Q4
The Ampere Altra range, as part of today's release, will offer parts from 32 cores up to 80 cores, up to 3.3 GHz, with a variety of TDPs up to 250 W. As we've described in our previous news items on the chip, this is an Arm v8.2 core with a few 8.3+8.5 features, offers support for FP16 and INT8, supports 8 channels of DDR4-3200 ECC at 2 DIMMs per channel, and up to 4 TiB of memory per socket in a 1P or 2P configuration. Each CPU will offer 128 PCIe 4.0 lanes, 32 of which can be used for socket-to-socket communications implemented with the CCIX protocol over PCIe. This means 50 GB/s in each direction, and 192 PCIe 4.0 lanes in a dual socket system for add-in cards. Each of the PCIe lanes can bifurcate down to x2.
[...] Previously Ampere had stated they were going for 80 cores at 3.0 GHz at 210 W, however the Q80-33 is pushing that frequency another 300 MHz for another 40 W, and we understand that the tapeout of silicon from TSMC performed better than expected, hence this new top processor.
[...] If that wasn't enough, Ampere dropped a sizeable nugget into our pre-announcement briefing. The company is set to launch a 128-core version of Altra later this year.
This will be a new silicon design, beyond Ampere's initial layout of 80 cores for Altra, however Ampere states that while they are using the same platform as the regular Altra, they have done extensive tweaking and optimizations within the mesh interconnect for Altra Max to hide the additional contention that might occur when using the same main memory speeds.
Altra Max will be socket and pin-compatible with Altra, also support dual socket deployments, and Ampere states that the silicon will be ready for early sampling with partners in Q4, and is looking to move into high volume in mid-2021.
Previously: Ampere Launches its First ARM-Based Server Processors in Challenge to Intel
80-Core Arm CPU To Bring Lower Power, Higher Density To A Rack Near You
Related: Amazon Announces 64-core Graviton2 Arm CPU
Marvell Announces ThunderX3, an ARM Server CPU With 96 Cores, 384 Threads
AMD and Intel Have a Formidable New Foe (Amazon)
Related Stories
Submitted via IRC for takyon
Ampere is launching two versions of its first ARM-based 64-bit server processor today in a challenge to Intel's dominance of data center chips.
Intel dominates about 99 percent of the server chip market with its x86-based processors, but Ampere is targeting power-efficient, high-performance, and high-memory capacity features with its Ampere eMAG processors for data centers.
Renee James, former president of Intel and CEO of Ampere, said in an interview with VentureBeat that customers can now order the chip from the company's website. The chips are aimed at hyperscale cloud and edge computing, using the ARMv8-A cores. The chips target big data and in-memory databases.
[...] Based on the SPECint benchmark performance, Ampere's eMAG processor can deliver about twice the performance of the Intel Xeon Gold 6130 processor at about the same price, the company said. The eMAG with 32 cores and 3.3 Ghz in performance will sell for $850, and with 16 cores at 3.3 GHz will sell for $550.
[...] Ampere designed its cores, which feature eight DDR4-2667 memory controllers, 42 lanes of PCIe 3.0 for high bandwidth I/O, 125W TDP for maximum power efficiency, and a 16-nanometer FinFET manufacturing process at contract manufacturer TSMC.
Source: https://venturebeat.com/2018/09/18/ampere-launches-its-first-arm-based-server-processors-in-challenge-to-intel/
Previously: Former Intel President Launches New Chip Company With Backing From Carlyle Group
Amazon Announces Graviton2 SoC Along With New AWS Instances: 64-Core Arm With Large Performance Uplifts
The new Graviton2 SoC is a custom design by Amazon's own in-house silicon design teams and is a successor to the first-generation Graviton chip. The new chip quadruples the core count from 16 cores to 64 cores and employs Arm's newest Neoverse N1 cores. Amazon is using the highest performance configuration available, with 1MB L2 caches per core, with all 64 cores connected by a mesh fabric supporting 2TB/s aggregate bandwidth as well as integrating 32MB of L3 cache.
Amazon claims the new Graviton2 chip is[sic] can deliver up to 7x higher performance than the first generation based A1 instances in total across all cores, up to 2x the performance per core, and delivers memory access speed of up to 5x compared to its predecessor. The chip comes in at a massive 30B transistors on a 7nm manufacturing node - if Amazon is using similar high density libraries to mobile chips (they have no reason to use HPC libraries), then I estimate the chip to fall around 300-350mm² if I was forced to put out a figure.
The memory subsystem of the new chip is supported by 8 DDR4-3200 channels with support for hardware AES256 memory encryption. Peripherals of the system are supported by 64 PCIe4 lanes.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:
ARM CPU vendor Ampere announced an 80-core CPU called the Altra on Tuesday. If the core count didn't clue you in already, the Altra is aimed at data-center computing rather than home or even typical business needs. The Altra's 80 cores do not offer hyperthreading, so 80 cores here means 80 threads as well.
Before we go into too much detail about the Altra—which is currently sampling but is not yet generally available and does not have any third-party benchmarks—it's instructive to take a look slightly backward to its little sibling, the 32-core eMAG 8180.
The Altra is not Ampere's first entry into data-center ARM computing. Its last processor, the eMAG 8180, is a 32-core part running at up to 3.3GHz turbo. The eMAG 8180 is available in packet.net's c2.large.arm package, in the form of Lenovo's ThinkSystem HR330A 1u single-socket systems.
Kinvolk, a Berlin-based Linux development company, did some pretty extensive benchmarking of a single-socket eMAG 8180 system—comparing it to a 24-core AMD Epyc 7401P (24c/48t) and a dual-socket Xeon Gold 5120 (28c/56t total).
[...] Like the eMAG, the Altra does not offer SMT (Simultaneous Multi Threading), so its 80 cores mean 80 threads. Unlike the eMAG, the Altra is designed for either single or dual-socket operation—so we can expect to see 160-core Altra-powered systems later in 2020. We know that there will be multiple SKUs, with a TDP range the data sheet specifies at 45W to 210W. But we don't know their individual details.
Marvell Announces ThunderX3: 96 Cores & 384 Thread 3rd Gen Arm Server Processor
The Arm server ecosystem is well alive and thriving, finally getting into serious motion after several years of false-start attempts. Among the original pioneers in this space was Cavium, which went on to be acquired by Marvell in 2018. Among the company's server CPU products is the ThunderX line; while the first generation ThunderX left quite a lot to be desired, the ThunderX2 was the first Arm server silicon that we deemed viable and competitive against Intel and AMD products. Since then, the ecosystem has accelerated quite a lot, and only last week we saw how impressive the new Amazon Graviton2 with the N1 chips ended up. Marvell didn't stop at the ThunderX2, and had big ambitions for its newly acquired CPU division, and today is announcing the new ThunderX3.
The ThunderX3 is a continuation and successor to then-Cavium's custom microarchitecture found in the TX2, adopting a lot of the key characteristics, most notably the capability of 4-way SMT. Adopting a new microarchitecture with higher IPC capabilities, the new TX3 also ups the clock frequencies, and now hosts up to a whopping 96 CPU cores, allowing the chip to scale up to 384 threads in a single socket.
Related: Marvell Technology to Buy Cavium for $6 Billion
ARM "Project Trillium", Cambricon MLU-100, and Cavium ThunderX2
HPE Delivers World's Largest Arm Supercomputer for U.S. Department of Energy
Ampere Launches its First ARM-Based Server Processors in Challenge to Intel
Amazon Announces 64-core Graviton2 Arm CPU
80-Core Arm CPU To Bring Lower Power, Higher Density To A Rack Near You
AMD and Intel have a formidable new foe but you'll never guess who it is:
Amazon's new Graviton2 CPU has been tested extensively by Andrei Frumusanu from our sister website AnandTech, and the results show this new kid on the block outstrips the incumbents when it comes to performance per dollar.
Graviton2 was tested against two other cloud computing resources offered by Amazon Web Services: the m5a (AMD EPYC 7571) and m5n (Intel Xeon Platinum 8259CL Cascade Lake). Andrei found it could offer savings of up to 54%, which he says represents "a massive shakeup for the AWS and EC2 ecosystem."
[...] The chip comes from Annapurna Labs and packs 64 A76 ARM cores - similar to what you can find in a smartphone - with 33MB cache and a high clock speed. Amazon is Annapurna Labs' only customer (as its owner), which means the processor is extremely fine-tuned for AWS workloads.
According to Andrei, unless you're tied to the x86 platform, you'd be "stupid not to switch over to Graviton2 instances" once they become more widely available for everything from VPN (AWS VPN) to web hosting (AWS Light Sail).
For now, expect AMD's EPYC2 processors to put up a bit of a fight - at least until Graviton3 lands.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 23, @06:39PM
64 cores should be enough for everyone.
Fucking millenials.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday June 23, @06:55PM (1 child)
I remember Intel announcing 80 core chips ~14 years ago... seems that they haven't sold very many of them yet.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday June 23, @06:59PM
You are thinking of the discontinued Xeon Phi, based on the 80-core Teraflops Research Chip, which was not a product.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Teraflops_Research_Chip [wikipedia.org]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Xeon_Phi [wikipedia.org]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]