from the not-just-in-california dept.
https://arstechnica.com/science/2020/06/toxic-methanol-that-causes-blindness-found-in-hand-sanitizers-fda-warns
The US Food and Drug Administration on Monday advised consumers to avoid nine types of hand sanitizers that may contain methanol, a toxic alcohol that can cause blindness if swallowed and systemic effects if absorbed through the skin.
All nine hand sanitizers are made by Eskbiochem SA de CV in Mexico. The agency said in its advisory that it discovered methanol while testing two of the company's products. One, called Lavar Gel, was 81-percent methanol—and no ethanol, a safe alcohol meant to be used in hand sanitizers. Another, CleanCare No Germ, was 2-percent methanol.
From the FDA advisory, the Eskbiochem SA de CV products are:
- All-Clean Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-002-01)
- Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-007-01)
- CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-008-04)
- Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-006-01)
- The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-010-10)
- CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-005-03)
- CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-009-01)
- CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-003-01)
- Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-001-01)
(Score: 1) by Zinnia Zirconium on Wednesday June 24, @12:11AM (1 child)
I shouldn't be soaking my face mask in toxic methanol to kill the chroma virus?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 24, @01:01AM
Do you let it dry before wearing it or are you anti-trump?
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday June 24, @12:57AM (4 children)
Why the hell do we need to put out warnings saying not to drink hand sanitizer? Not putting out the warning would be doing the gene pool a huge favor.
What to say to get what you want when I was a kid: Please
What to say to get what you want now: I'm offended!
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 24, @01:02AM
》Why the hell do we need to put out warnings saying not to drink hand sanitizer?
Millennials. Once they empty out their Mom's liquor cabinet, they'll take anything that's liquid down to the basement to drink.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 24, @01:04AM
But then again, why do I even bother replying to a fucking troll...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 24, @01:06AM
Because some idiots drink bleach.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 24, @01:11AM
Why the hell don't they put a warning saying fapping causes blindness?!!11!!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 24, @01:15AM
https://s7d1.scene7.com/is/image/ShopHQ/491-451?DefaultImage=1&$472x472_jpg$ [scene7.com]
When you see stuff like that on the shelves, you've got to wonder.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 24, @01:15AM
As a self-identified Black businesswoman, I find it appalling that USA imports toxic hand cleaner from Mexico when the government could start a program to subsidize Black-owned companies to produce non-poisonous hand cleaners in the USA.