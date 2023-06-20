from the what-about-yellow-cards dept.
Trump Freezes Green Cards, Many Work Visas Until End Of Year:
President Trump on Monday extended a freeze on green cards for new immigrants and signed an executive order to suspend new H-1B, L-1, J and other temporary work visas for skilled workers, managers and au pairs through the end of the year.
The goal of the move is to protect 525,000 jobs as part of the White House response to job losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic, said a senior administration official, who spoke to reporters on the condition of anonymity. NPR first reported the impending order on Saturday.
"Americans have been hurt through no fault of their own due to the coronavirus," the official said. "And the president is prioritizing getting them back into the labor supply and getting them to work and standing on their own two feet again."
[...] But other workers will also be affected, including foreign au pairs who provide child care. Professors and scholars are not to be included in the order, the official said. There will be a provision to request exemptions. The order is not expected to affect immigrants and visa holders already in the United States.
[...] The order did not apply to H-2A agriculture workers, who Trump says are necessary to ensure grocery store shelves remain stocked with fruits and vegetables. Health care workers involved in treating coronavirus patients will also be exempt.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 24, @02:27AM (1 child)
Now you might think with no H-1Bs, the tech industry will be forced to hire all those formerly unemployable highly skilled Americans who allegedly just didn't have any skills last week according to the industry standard rejection letter that all tech companies send to every American applicant.
You would be wrong.
The problem is not that the tech industry refuses to hire Americans. The problem is that the tech industry refuses to hire anyone at all. The problem is that the tech industry is built entirely upon fraud. You will see the fraud for what it is when the tech industry mysteriously doesn't collapse while H-1Bs become impossible and Americans tech workers remain unemployable.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 24, @02:52AM
H-1B is fraud fodder
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 24, @02:31AM (2 children)
As an IT worker that had his pay reduced of 20% because non-citizens work for cheaper, I applaud this! It's about time! H1Bs and all of the other pay suppressing programs need to be gotten rid of.
If the industry responds by outsourcing more to foreign countries, I hope they like the insecurity and get their asses sued for it.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 24, @02:43AM
Yes, I agree. Pay-suppressing programs need to go away. We should overthrow capitalism.
(Score: 2) by legont on Wednesday June 24, @02:46AM
Note that L visas are frozen too. No more bloody British managers excaping Brexit.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 24, @02:42AM
The looter president declared we the billionaires can't have our slave labor caste? Well fuck this shit, America can burn to the fucking ground. I hope the orange monkey man coughs to death with his lungs full of coronavirus.
- every Libertarian