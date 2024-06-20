Apple approved an update for subscription-based emailing app Hey over the weekend, after rejecting one last week, developer Basecamp said on Monday. It came as Apple prepared for its Worldwide Developer Conference event on Monday.

Basecamp tweeted that updates had been rejected multiple times, as noted by TechCrunch, apparently because it didn't offer an in-app purchase for the full $99-a-year service. The app also lacked functionality when downloaded -- you have to visit the company's website to sign up.