Apple gives thumbs up to Hey email app after update rejection:
Apple approved an update for subscription-based emailing app Hey over the weekend, after rejecting one last week, developer Basecamp said on Monday. It came as Apple prepared for its Worldwide Developer Conference event on Monday.
Basecamp tweeted that updates had been rejected multiple times, as noted by TechCrunch, apparently because it didn't offer an in-app purchase for the full $99-a-year service. The app also lacked functionality when downloaded -- you have to visit the company's website to sign up.
It's not like Apple doesn't publish the do's and don'ts for applications submitted to the app store. As a developer you ignore them at your own peril. On the other hand, Apple does pretty much have a monopoly on applications for iOS devices and if you want to play, you have to give them a slice.