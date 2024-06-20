Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Guinness Reverses Decision to Strip Billy Mitchell’s Pac-Man and Donkey Kong Records

posted by martyb on Wednesday June 24, @10:37AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the is-pluto-a-planet-or-not? dept.
News

upstart writes in with an IRC submission:

Guinness reverses decision to strip Billy Mitchell's Pac-Man and Donkey Kong records:

Guinness World Records has reversed a 2018 decision to strip notorious arcade game figure Billy Mitchell's Pac-Man and Donkey Kong records. Mitchell, who was at the center of revered documentary The King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters, says it's "a long time coming."

Original Submission


«  Apple Gives Thumbs Up to Hey Email App After Update Rejection
Guinness Reverses Decision to Strip Billy Mitchell’s Pac-Man and Donkey Kong Records | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 5 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 24, @11:43AM (4 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 24, @11:43AM (#1011926)

    Call the waahmbulance... a millennial didn't get to see his name in a book no one reads anymore. If Billy Mitchell was Black, Guinness would have had the police shoot him by now.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 24, @11:47AM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 24, @11:47AM (#1011927)

      He paid good money for that record, you insensitive clod!

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 24, @11:52AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 24, @11:52AM (#1011929)

        If he was *really* good, it would only have cost him a quarter.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 24, @11:54AM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 24, @11:54AM (#1011930)

      As a white man I'm wondering what the number is that I have to call to get the police to shoot some black people for me. I seem to have misplaced my card.

      • (Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 24, @12:03PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 24, @12:03PM (#1011931)

        >> what the number is that I have to call to get the police to shoot some black people for me

        9-1-1 in most locations.

(1)