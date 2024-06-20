from the end-of-the-universe dept.
CERN Council endorses building larger supercollider:
The CERN Council has unanimously endorsed the idea of building a newer, larger circular supercollider, dubbed the Future Circular Collider (FCC). The group made the announcement on June 19. The move is the first step toward building a 100 TeV 100-kilometer circumference collider around Geneva. As part of the vote, the group approved the launch of a technical and financial feasibility study for the new collider.
[...] The approval by the CERN council was not an official go-ahead for the project—it was a go-ahead to look into its feasibility. The next step will involve figuring out where to dig the new tunnel and whether it will be possible to do so in the area near the LHC. If the feasibility study and financial estimates work out as hoped, the next step would be actual approval for the project to move forward. Once that happens, the funds for the project would have to be made available by participating countries in Europe and the U.K.—and this time, perhaps, from other countries such as the U.S., China or Japan. Also, research efforts would have to be developed and launched to design and build the hardware needed for the project.
More at CERN : https://home.cern/science/accelerators/future-circular-collider
At this point the only construction CERN has endorsed is for the creation of a powerpoint and maybe a spreadsheet.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Wednesday June 24, @03:04PM
It's a really tough time for particle physics... FCC cost is looking like 30 GEur and it might not be built. It's not at all clear that FCC will be approved by the funding agencies...
> Europe and the UK
ps: Note UK is still in Europe, just not the European Union. Switzerland, where most of FCC would be physically situated, is also not in the European Union!
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday June 24, @03:05PM
Hilarious! Best laugh of the day!
I have a difficult time seeing the US investing in anything that is:
* not going to show a profit THIS quarter
* has anything to do with this science stuff, but not focused on an actual product
* likely to give even more credibility to eviloution
* obviously inferior to something that the US could do alone but bigger, better and more corruptly
"Why should we subsidize intellectual curiosity?" -Ronald Reagan
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 24, @03:09PM
