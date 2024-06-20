from the I-see-what-you-didn't-do-there dept.
Role of Expectation in What We See Is Stronger Than Previously Thought, Study Finds:
In the visual cortex, where the brain first begins building a picture of what your eyes are seeing, incoming information from the eyes merges with feedback signals containing contextual information originating from deeper in the brain. These feedback signals have long been considered merely “modulatory” – helping shift focus of attention to different parts of the visual field, for instance.
But in a new study in which [Andreas] Keller, fellow postdoc Morgane Roth, PhD, and Scanziani investigated what enables neurons in the visual system to respond to context when a stimulus is not available, they found that feedback from higher-order visual centers in the brain has much more influence over our fundamental visual processing than scientists had ever realized.
[...] “In other words – when there is nothing to see, the brain sees what it expects to see based on the context,” Keller said. “This work adds to a growing recognition of the brain as a ‘prediction machine.’ The simplest neurons of the visual cortex don’t just robotically process whatever data is coming in from the eye, but at the same time are comparing it to perhaps your whole visual life history to anticipate what you expect to see.”
Journal Reference:
Andreas J. Keller, Morgane M. Roth, Massimo Scanziani. Feedback generates a second receptive field in neurons of the visual cortex, Nature (DOI: 10.1038/s41586-020-2319-4)
(Score: 2) by pvanhoof on Wednesday June 24, @05:11PM
Ah, that explains the gnomes while on psychedelic mushrooms. I thought it was because of my desktop's softwares that I kept seeing those creatures.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 24, @05:11PM
I'll see it when I believe it.
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Wednesday June 24, @05:25PM
*clicks on SoylentNews article*
I see trolls, lots and lots of trolls. RWNJs who are also being trolls. And a couple of very insightful ACs.
May you live in boring times.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 24, @05:37PM (1 child)
I expect to see journals listed on the front page.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 24, @06:03PM
Good to know I'm not the only one the slashbox is broken for.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 24, @05:56PM (1 child)
When we lost access to a convenient proving ground, we installed lights, cycle fenders and other road equipment on a single seat car so we could continue testing on empty roads. Back and forth to our chosen testing areas, we used normal suburban roads for this *very* unconventional looking car--roughly the size and shape of an early 1960s Formula One car. When I was driving the support car I got in the habit of looking at the drivers in approaching cars:
* About half swiveled their heads trying to get a better look
* The other half kept looking straight ahead as if they saw nothing
Perhaps type 2 observers didn't (subjectively) see anything? Such an odd car couldn't possibly be there, so their brain just filled in road details and edited out the "mirage"?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 24, @06:05PM
Probably they were just unconsciously driving, reacting without thought. I often find myself doing that while driving and listening to music.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 24, @06:05PM
I never thought about it previously.