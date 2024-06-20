from the don't-go-there dept.
Twitter terminates DDoSecrets, falsely claims it may infect visitors
Four days after leak publisher DDoSecrets circulated private documents from more than 200 law enforcement agencies across the United States, Twitter has permanently suspended its account and falsely claimed that the site may infect users with malware.
[...] A Twitter spokesperson confirmed that the company had permanently suspended the DDoSecrets account for violating the social media site's rules barring hacked materials. The spokesperson said the material (1) contained unredacted information that could put people at risk of real-world harm and (2) ran afoul of a policy that forbids the distribution of material that is obtained through technical breaches and hacks, as publishers of DDoSecrets claimed had been done.
DDoSecrets co-founder Emma Best criticized the suspension and noted that the Twitter account for WikiLeaks remains active despite its publishing vast troves of private information resulting from the 2016 hack of the Democratic National Committee and members of the Hillary Clinton campaign. WikiLeaks has also tweeted links to its Vault 7 series, which published details about closely guarded CIA hacking programs.
[...] Twitter users who clicked on tweeted links to the DDoSecrets.com site received a message from Twitter warning, with no evidence, that the site may install malware, steal passwords or other sensitive data, or collect personal data for purposes of sending spam.
This security check from Web security firm Sucuri found no malware on the site, although the firm did note that it was blocked by fellow security firm McAfee.
Previously: "BlueLeaks" Exposes 269 GB of Data from Hundreds of Police Departments and "Fusion Centers"
Related Stories
'BlueLeaks' Exposes Files from Hundreds of Police Departments
Hundreds of thousands of potentially sensitive files from police departments across the United States were leaked online last week. The collection, dubbed "BlueLeaks" and made searchable online, stems from a security breach at a Texas web design and hosting company that maintains a number of state law enforcement data-sharing portals.
The collection — nearly 270 gigabytes in total — is the latest release from Distributed Denial of Secrets (DDoSecrets), an alternative to Wikileaks that publishes caches of previously secret data.
In a post on Twitter, DDoSecrets said the BlueLeaks archive indexes "ten years of data from over 200 police departments, fusion centers and other law enforcement training and support resources," and that "among the hundreds of thousands of documents are police and FBI reports, bulletins, guides and more."
Fusion centers are state-owned and operated entities that gather and disseminate law enforcement and public safety information between state, local, tribal and territorial, federal and private sector partners.
BlueLeaks from Distributed Denial of Secrets. [Dataset link has been nonresponsive since this story was submitted.]
Also at Vice, Forbes, ZDNet, and SecurityWeek.
Related: Virginia Police Have Been Secretively Stockpiling Private Phone Records
Washington State Fusion Center Accidentally Releases Records on Remote Mind Control
(Score: 2) by Kitsune008 on Thursday June 25, @12:02AM
I can confirm that no warning appears when clicking on the link from my browser, from this site.
So it is only a Twitter warning, and thus of little merit.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 25, @12:04AM (1 child)
I can confirm that I have no interest in Twitter or the twats who tweet.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 25, @12:15AM
Too bad, if you got in a few years ago the stock has done very well.
(Score: 2) by Username on Thursday June 25, @12:18AM
I'm pretty sure the wikileaks stuff came out before these rules came into place. Most of these types of rules came from hilary losing the election. Also, they're pretty good about redacting material, did ddos leave in personally identifiable infromation for random nobodies? aka doxing?
Also... they have DDoS in their name. Come on... That's like my org being called SellHeroin420 and wondering why I get blocked yet Pfizer doesn't.