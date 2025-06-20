from the cleaning-up dept.
Amazon creates a $2 billion climate fund, as it struggles to cut its own emissions:
Investment areas: In a press release, Amazon said the new fund would focus on startups that could help it and other businesses achieve "net zero" emissions by 2040. It will invest across a wide array of industries, including transportation, energy generation, energy storage, manufacturing, materials, and agriculture.
What's behind the move? The Seattle retail giant has come under growing pressure from the public and its own employees to shrink its environmental footprint as the dangers of global warming grow. [...]
Earlier Amazon efforts: Several days later, Amazon committed to achieve "net zero" emissions by 2040, which means it would need to offset any remaining emissions from its operations through investments in carbon removal projects, such as forest restoration or carbon capture machines. In February, chief executive Jeff Bezos, the world's richest person, announced he would donate $10 billion of his personal fortune to scientists, activists, and NGOs working to address climate change.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 25, @02:49PM (3 children)
Outsource and externalize.
Keep Amazon as a shell that takes 45% and let sales and delivery be done by "independent" contractors. Have them collect and submit their data plus fees to ensure timely issuing of a license. Require them to cut emissions 10% year on year. Problem solved.
Then re-imagine the CEO role as more of a President for Life, Lord of All the Beasts of the Earth and Fishes of the Seas. Zuckerberg can issue Presidential Orders instead of shitty memos and order Congress to answer his questions rather than the other way round.
Where's my $2B?
(Score: 3, Touché) by hendrikboom on Thursday June 25, @02:58PM (1 child)
Bezos, not Zuckerberg.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday June 25, @03:15PM
No. Zuckerberg. This brilliant proposal did say Externalize
(Score: 2) by stretch611 on Thursday June 25, @03:33PM
Well, yes...
Amazon could cut its carbon footprint by letting companies like the USPS, Fedex, and UPS deliver everything again.
However, its greed took control and it decided to do everything on its own so that it could maximize its own profit. This created a new fleet of emission spewing vehicles delivering everything from half empty trucks, or from its own contractor and employee vehicles.
Corporate greed > environmentally friendly policies. We know for a fact that Amazon specifically made this choice. It just wants people to blame other things so that it looks good.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday June 25, @02:53PM
I guess the public pressure and now near constant accusations of corporate greed need to be pushed back a bit, and hidden, with some well timed PR funding on progressive projects -- it's not like 2 billion dollars is all that much to Amazon, or for that matter 10 billion dollars of Bezos own money if he ever gets around to it. This seem to be quite in line with what corporations and robber-barons do when the critical voices become a bit to loud -- build a museum, start some funds or foundations, bread and circuses for the masses!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 25, @03:16PM (1 child)
I have a sense that there are "Amazon households" that order large amounts, on a regular basis. Wouldn't it make sense for delivery of new boxes to be accompanied by pickup of used boxes and bubble-wrap...which are then re-used directly?
Might take a few changes, for example, tape and labels would have to come off cleanly and not damage the box. Since Amazon is now doing their own delivery (in some cases), they should be able to use different packaging that might require slightly different/special handling.
While Musk is saving resources & cash by re-using rocket boosters, Bezos could save much, much more by re-using cardboard and other packaging.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 25, @03:27PM
>Musk is saving resources & cash by re-using rocket boosters, Bezos could save...
Bezos is also trying to save resources by having reusable rockets.