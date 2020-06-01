Stories
New Maps and Website Give Fresh Insights into NZ Continent

posted by martyb on Friday June 26, @05:47AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the a-peek-under-the-covers dept.
Science

chromas writes:

New maps and website give fresh insights into NZ continent

Two maps and a website released by GNS Science this week give insights into the amazing forces that shaped Aotearoa New Zealand and the mostly submerged continent that lies beneath our feet.

The maps cover the bathymetry (shape of the ocean floor) and the tectonic origins of Earth's eighth continent—the 5 million square kilometer Te Riu-a-Māui / Zealandia on which New Zealand sits.

They can also be accessed through a new interactive website called E Tūhura—Explore Zealandia (TEZ) – data.gns.cri.nz/tez. TEZ is designed for exploring onland and offshore geoscience data in and around Te Riu-a-Māui/Zealandia.

[...] "Users can zoom and pan around different thematic geoscience webmaps of the region. They can readily view and interrogate the maps and turn layers on or off. They can also query features in the layers and generate custom maps of their own," Dr. Stagpoole says.

As more research results become available, GNS Science will update the maps and add more information to the interactive website.

